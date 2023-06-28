The latest on Utah wildfires
Former BYU Star Ashley Hatch Disappointed By World Cup Snub

Jun 28, 2023

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougar and Washington Spirit forward Ashley Hatch recently found out that she wasn’t selected to the 2023 USWNT World Cup roster.

Hatch shared her thoughts and feelings in an emotional Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashley Hatch (@ash_smash33)

“I’m gutted,” Hatch wrote. “I think I’ve felt almost every adjective there is to explain how I feel about not making this world cup roster. I am still in the process of navigating all these feelings and emotions and trying to comprehend it all while still performing and playing games for the Spirit.”

Hatch not making the cut was a surprise to players and fans alike. She has played in 19 games with the USWNT dating back to 2016.

15 of Hatch’s 19 international appearances came in the last two years.

About Former BYU Cougar Ashley Hatch

Hatch is an Arizona native. She played soccer at BYU from 2013 to 2016.

Hatch was lethal for the Cougars. She recorded 45 goals and 18 assists in 69 games played.

She would go on to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NWSL draft. Hatch would go on to earn the Rookie of the Year award with seven goals (three game-winning goals) and an assist.

In January 2018, Hatch was traded from North Carolina to Washington.

In 2021, Hatch won the Golden Boot and the Spirit won the NWSL Championship.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

