Utah Royals Secure First Overall Pick In NWSL Entry Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The NWSL announced the asset selection order for the Utah Royals FC and Bay FC ahead of the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft.

The Royals will pick first in the Entry Draft and second in the expansion draft.

Comin in at No. 1 — Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) June 28, 2023

Bay FC will pick first in the expansion draft as the two teams alternate picks for 12 rounds.

In addition to the first overall pick in the NWSL Draft, the Royals selected priority in the Discovery Order ranking. This will come into play if the Royals and another team make a discovery request for a discovery-eligible player.

Utah will also receive priority in the Waiver Wire order.

Asset selection order for expansion sides @wearebayfc & @UtahRoyalsFC is set ahead of 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft presented by Ally and 2024 NWSL Draft presented by Ally — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 28, 2023

Bay FC received priority in the Distribution Order. This means that the club can make the first selection among eligible U.S. Women’s National Team players who are not currently in the NWSL but choose to enter the league.

The official date for the NWSL Draft has yet to be released.

Last year’s draft took place on January 12, 2023. Royals fans can expect a similar timeframe in anticipation of Utah’s No. 1 pick.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

