The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: Arizona State

Jun 28, 2023, 12:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Spring ball is over, and the summer months are upon us making it a great time to take an early look at Utah football’s 2023 opponents with this week’s focus on the ASU Sun Devils.

After two tough games back-to-back with Utah heading to USC and following it up hosting Oregon at home, week 10 could provide a little reprieve for the Utes against Arizona State. The Sun Devils had a tough go last season letting head coach Herm Edwards just before hosting Utah in Tempe.

ASU seems to be in a much more stable position in 2023 with the hiring of new coach Kenny Dillingham, but there is a lot to clean up from past regimes that left a lot to be desired for the Sun Devils. Will Dillingham have ASU in good enough shape to get a win in Salt Lake City?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The When And Where Of ASU Vs. Utah Football

When: Saturday, November 4

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: TBD

Network: TBD

What We Know About The Sun Devils Heading Into 2023

As mentioned before, ASU will be guided by new head coach Kenny Dillingham after a few chaotic years under Herm Edwards and Todd Graham before that.

Dillingham comes to the Sun Devils after a very successful one-year run as Oregon’s offensive coordinator in 2022. ASU’s new head coach also brings with him familiarity of the program and school being an ASU alum himself.

One thing Dillingham has appeared to do very well for the Sun Devils before any snaps have been taken is overhauling the roster and trying to address team needs.

According to this article from Athlon Sports, ASU will enjoy eight home games in 2023 and the level of talent Dillingham has brought in should make Sun Devil fans hopeful of at the very least making a bowl game.

Taking Inventory Of Key Players For ASU

Perhaps the biggest thing to watch with ASU in 2023 is how everything comes together. There are a lot of new faces both in the coaching staff and administration, as well as on the roster.

So far, it appears quarterback has not been decided and is a three-way race between returning starter Trenton Bourguet, Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne, and incoming freshman Jaden Rashada.

ASU will also need to replace their running back who was second in the Pac-12 rushing the ball last season in Xazavian Valladay. ASU does have two guys they feel hopeful about in Sacramento State transfer Cameron Skattebo and returning sophomore Tevin White.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Despite the questions at quarterback, running back, and offensive line that may lack some depth in the season ahead, it does appear the Sun Devils have a nice crop of pass catchers (both wide receivers and tight ends) they feel good about. Elijhah Badger, Jalin Conyers, and Giovanni Sanders will all return for Arizona State from the season before and were very productive. ASU also has some transfers they are adding in Xavier Guillory from Idaho State, and Melquan Stovall from Colorado State.

While ASU will be relying on a lot of transfers on the defensive side of the ball, it appears there is some optimism about the talent that has been brought in from the spring. The lone question mark appears to be at tackle on the defensive line, otherwise, at least according to early research, the Sun Devils seem to be in a good place.

Clayton Smith from Oklahoma and Prince Dorbah from Texas are two transfer ends that had a nice spring for ASU, while Xavion Alford from USC and Shamari Simmons from Austin Peay will help shore up the safety room.

Bringing returning experience for the Sun Devils are hybrid end/tackle B.J. Green II, defensive end Gharin Stansbury, cornerback Ro Torrence, nickelback Jordan Clark, and safety Chris Edmonds.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #46 BYU’s Paul Maile (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #47 is BYU's Paul Maile (OL). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookies Headline Summer League Roster

The Utah Jazz announced their summer league led by the three rookies they selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. 

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Attendees Revealed For 2023 Big 12 Media Day

BYU is sending five players to their first experience with Big 12 Football Media Days.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Wembanyama’s Height No Longer A Mystery: 7 feet, 3-1/2 Inches Is Official, Spurs Say

Victor Wembanyama's height, the Spurs said Wednesday, is 7 feet, 3-1/2 inches. The #1 pick is expected to play in Las Vegas' summer league.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Arkansas Quarterback Ryan Mallett Dies At 35 In Apparent Drowning

Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Secure First Overall Pick In NWSL Entry Draft

The NWSL announced the asset selection order for the Utah Royals FC and Bay FC ahead of the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: Arizona State