The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Arkansas Quarterback Ryan Mallett Dies At 35 In Apparent Drowning

Jun 28, 2023, 12:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35.

Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website on Tuesday.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett,” Yurachek posted on Twitter.

Mallett played for the University of Michigan for one season before finishing his college career at Arkansas. He passed for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns in two seasons with the Razorbacks.

“He lived with great enthusiasm and he could really throw the ball with incredible arm strength,” former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “By the time he was a senior at Arkansas, he was physically mature.

“You don’t see many guys like him.”

Mallett was selected by New England in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft. He appeared in four games with the Patriots during the 2012 season, completing 1 of 4 passes for 17 yards.

New England coach Bill Belichick said he was “extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched,” Belichick said in a statement posted by the team on Twitter.

Mallett made six starts in nine games with the Texans and two starts in eight appearances with the Ravens. He completed 190 of his 345 attempts in the NFL for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

“Ryan was a part of us,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a Twitter post by the team. “I will always remember the love he had for his teammates and for making the most of, and enjoying every football day while here.”

In his first start on Nov. 16, 2014, Mallett directed Houston to a 23-7 victory at Cleveland. His first career TD pass was a 2-yarder to defensive end J.J. Watt.

“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett,” Watt posted on Twitter. “Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother.”

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #46 BYU’s Paul Maile (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #47 is BYU's Paul Maile (OL). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookies Headline Summer League Roster

The Utah Jazz announced their summer league led by the three rookies they selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. 

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Attendees Revealed For 2023 Big 12 Media Day

BYU is sending five players to their first experience with Big 12 Football Media Days.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Wembanyama’s Height No Longer A Mystery: 7 feet, 3-1/2 Inches Is Official, Spurs Say

Victor Wembanyama's height, the Spurs said Wednesday, is 7 feet, 3-1/2 inches. The #1 pick is expected to play in Las Vegas' summer league.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: Arizona State

The summer months are upon us making it a great time to look at Utah football’s 2023 opponents with this week’s focus on the ASU Sun Devils.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Secure First Overall Pick In NWSL Entry Draft

The NWSL announced the asset selection order for the Utah Royals FC and Bay FC ahead of the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Former Arkansas Quarterback Ryan Mallett Dies At 35 In Apparent Drowning