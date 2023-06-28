The latest on Utah wildfires
BYU Football Attendees Revealed For 2023 Big 12 Media Day

Jun 28, 2023, 12:57 PM

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The individuals representing BYU football at Big 12 Media Days has been revealed.

Big 12 Football Media Days take place on July 12 and 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. BYU coach Kalani Sitake and five Cougar football players will go through interviews on July 12.

The five players that will join Sitake in Arlington include quarterback Kedon Slovis, wide receiver Kody Epps, linebacker Ben Bywater, defensive end Tyler Batty, and punter Ryan Rehkow.

BYU is the only program among the 14 Big 12 programs that are bringing a specialist to Media Days. Rehkow has had 39 punts in his career that have gone longer than 50 yards.

Kedon Slovis is no stranger to Media Day events. He took part in Pac-12 Media Day when he was a quarterback at USC in 2021. Slovis is one of nine signal-callers in the conference that will descend on Arlington over the two-day event.

Slovis is in his first year at BYU after transferring from Pittsburgh. The graduate transfer was named the starting quarterback after spring ball by offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

2023 Big 12 Football Media Day Attendees

Day 1: July 12, 2023

Baylor

  • Coach Dave Aranda
  • QB Blake Shapen
  • TE Drake Dabney
  • WR Josh Cameron
  • DL TJ Franklin
  • LB Mike Smith Jr.

BYU 

  • Coach Kalani Sitake
  • QB Kedon Slovis
  • WR Kody Epps
  • LB Ben Bywater
  • DE Tyler Batty
  • P Ryan Rehkow

Houston

  • Coach Dana Holgorsen
  • DL Nelson Ceasar
  • OL Jack Freeman
  • LB Hasaan Hypolite
  • OL Patrick Paul

Kansas

  • Coach Lance Leipold
  • RB Devin Neal
  • LB Rich Miller
  • S Kenny Logan Jr.

Oklahoma State

  • Coach Mike Gundy
  • LB Collin Oliver
  • CB Korie Black
  • WR Brennan Presley
  • OL Preston Wilson

TCU

  • Coach Sonny Dykes
  • S Bud Clark
  • OL Brandon Coleman
  • LB Jamoi Hodge
  • CB Josh Newton
  • TE Jared Wiley

Texas

  • Coach Steve Sarkisian
  • QB Quinn Ewers
  • WR Jordan Whittington
  • WR Xavier Worthy
  • LB Jaylan Ford
  • DB Jahdae Barron

Day 2: July 13, 2023

Cincinnati

  • Coach Scott Satterfield
  • QB Emory Jones
  • DB Deshawn Pace
  • DL Jowon Briggs
  • DL Dontay Corleone

UCF

  • Coach Gus Malzahn
  • WR Javon Baker
  • DT Ricky Barber
  • QB John Rhys Plumlee
  • DE Josh Celiscar
  • OL Lokahi Pauole

Iowa State

  • Coach Matt Campbell
  • WR Jaylin Noel
  • DB Beau Freyler
  • DB T.J. Tampa
  • LB Gerry Vaughn

Kansas State

  • Coach Chris Klieman
  • QB Will Howard
  • OL Cooper Beebe
  • LB Daniel Green
  • S Kobe Savage

Oklahoma

  • Coach Brent Venables
  • QB Dillon Gabriel
  • WR Drake Stoops
  • DL Jonah Laulu
  • LB Danny Stutsman

Texas Tech

  • Coach Joey McGuire
  • QB Tyler Shough
  • RB Tahj Brooks
  • DL Tony Bradford Jr.
  • DL Jaylon Hutchings

West Virginia

  • Coach Neal Brown
  • OL Zach Frazier
  • OL Doug Nester
  • DL Sean Martin
  • LB Lee Kpogba
  • DB Aubrey Burks

KSL Sports will be on location for the entirety of the Big 12 Media Days event with KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, and the KSL Sports Zone.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

