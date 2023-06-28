BYU Football Attendees Revealed For 2023 Big 12 Media Day

PROVO, Utah – The individuals representing BYU football at Big 12 Media Days has been revealed.

Big 12 Football Media Days take place on July 12 and 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. BYU coach Kalani Sitake and five Cougar football players will go through interviews on July 12.

#BYU QB Kedon Slovis, WR Kody Epps, LB Ben Bywater, DL Tyler Batty, and P Ryan Rehkow are going to be in attendance at Big 12 Media Days. https://t.co/Yyi839Wz9Y — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) June 28, 2023

The five players that will join Sitake in Arlington include quarterback Kedon Slovis, wide receiver Kody Epps, linebacker Ben Bywater, defensive end Tyler Batty, and punter Ryan Rehkow.

BYU is the only program among the 14 Big 12 programs that are bringing a specialist to Media Days. Rehkow has had 39 punts in his career that have gone longer than 50 yards.

Kedon Slovis is no stranger to Media Day events. He took part in Pac-12 Media Day when he was a quarterback at USC in 2021. Slovis is one of nine signal-callers in the conference that will descend on Arlington over the two-day event.

Slovis is in his first year at BYU after transferring from Pittsburgh. The graduate transfer was named the starting quarterback after spring ball by offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

2023 Big 12 Football Media Day Attendees

Day 1: July 12, 2023

Baylor

Coach Dave Aranda

QB Blake Shapen

TE Drake Dabney

WR Josh Cameron

DL TJ Franklin

LB Mike Smith Jr.

BYU

Coach Kalani Sitake

QB Kedon Slovis

WR Kody Epps

LB Ben Bywater

DE Tyler Batty

P Ryan Rehkow

Houston

Coach Dana Holgorsen

DL Nelson Ceasar

OL Jack Freeman

LB Hasaan Hypolite

OL Patrick Paul

Kansas

Coach Lance Leipold

RB Devin Neal

LB Rich Miller

S Kenny Logan Jr.

Oklahoma State

Coach Mike Gundy

LB Collin Oliver

CB Korie Black

WR Brennan Presley

OL Preston Wilson

TCU

Coach Sonny Dykes

S Bud Clark

OL Brandon Coleman

LB Jamoi Hodge

CB Josh Newton

TE Jared Wiley

Texas

Coach Steve Sarkisian

QB Quinn Ewers

WR Jordan Whittington

WR Xavier Worthy

LB Jaylan Ford

DB Jahdae Barron

Day 2: July 13, 2023

Cincinnati

Coach Scott Satterfield

QB Emory Jones

DB Deshawn Pace

DL Jowon Briggs

DL Dontay Corleone

UCF

Coach Gus Malzahn

WR Javon Baker

DT Ricky Barber

QB John Rhys Plumlee

DE Josh Celiscar

OL Lokahi Pauole

Iowa State

Coach Matt Campbell

WR Jaylin Noel

DB Beau Freyler

DB T.J. Tampa

LB Gerry Vaughn

Kansas State

Coach Chris Klieman

QB Will Howard

OL Cooper Beebe

LB Daniel Green

S Kobe Savage

Oklahoma

Coach Brent Venables

QB Dillon Gabriel

WR Drake Stoops

DL Jonah Laulu

LB Danny Stutsman

Texas Tech

Coach Joey McGuire

QB Tyler Shough

RB Tahj Brooks

DL Tony Bradford Jr.

DL Jaylon Hutchings

West Virginia

Coach Neal Brown

OL Zach Frazier

OL Doug Nester

DL Sean Martin

LB Lee Kpogba

DB Aubrey Burks

KSL Sports will be on location for the entirety of the Big 12 Media Days event with KSL 5 TV, KSL NewsRadio, and the KSL Sports Zone.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

