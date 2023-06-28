The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Rookies Headline Summer League Roster

Jun 28, 2023, 1:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced their summer league led by the three rookies they selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh are all listed on the roster, which also features second-year Jazzmen Ochai Agbaji, Johnny Juzang, Luka Samanic, and Micah Potter.

The Jazz will begin summer league play in Salt Lake City on July 3 before traveling to Las Vegas to open play on July 8.

Utah Jazz Summer League Roster

Taylor Hendricks: Forward – Utah Jazz

Keyonte George: Guard – Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh: Wing – Utah Jazz

Ochai Agbaji: Guard – Utah Jazz

Joey Hauser: Forward – Utah Jazz (Two Way)

Luka Samanic: Forward – Utah Jazz

Vernon Carey Jr.: Center – Utah Jazz

Johnny Juzang: Forward – Utah Jazz

Micah Potter: Forward – Utah Jazz

Kihei Clark: Guard – Virginia

Ed Croswell: Forward – Providence

Keshawn Justice: Forward – Santa Clara

Taevion Kinsey: Wing – Marshall

Yauhen Massalski: Forward – San Francisco

Nick Ongenda: Center – DePaul

Colbey Ross: Guard – Pepperdine

Will Jazz Rookies Play In Summer League?

While Hendricks, George, and Sensabaugh are all on the roster for the Jazz, the team has not yet announced if and when they plan to make their debut at summer league.

Hendricks had a minor hamstring injury during the pre-draft process but said he hoped to play.

“I just had a workout by myself, and there was no pain at all. I would love to play in summer league, but we’re going to take it one day at a time.”

Sensabaugh also had a knee injury which ended his freshman season at Ohio State and would allow the Jazz medical staff to determine his availability.

George suffered an ankle injury in February at Baylor but played through it at Baylor and was healthy throughout the pre-draft process.

When Does Salt Lake Summer League Begin?

The Salt Lake City Summer League will return for the eighth consecutive year at the Delta Center between July 3-6.

The Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers will all be competing in the showcase.

July 3: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Jule 3: 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

July 5: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jule 5: 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

July 6: 5 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers

July 6: 7 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Jazz Summer League Roster Travels To Las Vegas

The Vegas Summer League runs from July 7-17, with the 16-17 featuring the league semifinals and championship game.

All 30 NBA teams will play four games scheduled in Las Vegas between July 7-14.

The Jazz will face four Western Conference foes before beginning tournament play, with all four games being broadcast on national television.

July 8: Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 8 pm MST ESPN2

July 10: Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 8 pm MST ESPNU

July 12: Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets – 7:30 pm MST NBATV

July 14: Utah Jazz @ Phoenix Suns – 9 pm MST ESPN2

Utah Jazz Summer Leauge Coaching Staff

Current Jazz assistant Evan Bradds will serve as head coach for the Jazz in Salt Lake City. Sean Sheldon, Chris Jones, Mike Williams, Steve Wojciechowski, Anthony Beaumont, Lassi Tuovi, Joseph Gomis, and Emmanuel Mavomo will also be on the roster.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #46 BYU’s Paul Maile (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #47 is BYU's Paul Maile (OL). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Attendees Revealed For 2023 Big 12 Media Day

BYU is sending five players to their first experience with Big 12 Football Media Days.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Wembanyama’s Height No Longer A Mystery: 7 feet, 3-1/2 Inches Is Official, Spurs Say

Victor Wembanyama's height, the Spurs said Wednesday, is 7 feet, 3-1/2 inches. The #1 pick is expected to play in Las Vegas' summer league.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Arkansas Quarterback Ryan Mallett Dies At 35 In Apparent Drowning

Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: Arizona State

The summer months are upon us making it a great time to look at Utah football’s 2023 opponents with this week’s focus on the ASU Sun Devils.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Secure First Overall Pick In NWSL Entry Draft

The NWSL announced the asset selection order for the Utah Royals FC and Bay FC ahead of the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Jazz Rookies Headline Summer League Roster