Jazz Rookies Headline Summer League Roster

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced their summer league led by the three rookies they selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh are all listed on the roster, which also features second-year Jazzmen Ochai Agbaji, Johnny Juzang, Luka Samanic, and Micah Potter.

The Jazz will begin summer league play in Salt Lake City on July 3 before traveling to Las Vegas to open play on July 8.

SLC Summer League is right around the corner and our roster is out! Come get a 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 at future stars of the league next week! 🤩 Learn more ⤵️ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 28, 2023

Utah Jazz Summer League Roster

Taylor Hendricks: Forward – Utah Jazz

Keyonte George: Guard – Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh: Wing – Utah Jazz

Ochai Agbaji: Guard – Utah Jazz

Joey Hauser: Forward – Utah Jazz (Two Way)

Luka Samanic: Forward – Utah Jazz

Vernon Carey Jr.: Center – Utah Jazz

Johnny Juzang: Forward – Utah Jazz

Micah Potter: Forward – Utah Jazz

Kihei Clark: Guard – Virginia

Ed Croswell: Forward – Providence

Keshawn Justice: Forward – Santa Clara

Taevion Kinsey: Wing – Marshall

Yauhen Massalski: Forward – San Francisco

Nick Ongenda: Center – DePaul

Colbey Ross: Guard – Pepperdine

Will Jazz Rookies Play In Summer League?

While Hendricks, George, and Sensabaugh are all on the roster for the Jazz, the team has not yet announced if and when they plan to make their debut at summer league.

Hendricks had a minor hamstring injury during the pre-draft process but said he hoped to play.

“I just had a workout by myself, and there was no pain at all. I would love to play in summer league, but we’re going to take it one day at a time.”

Though they’re new to Utah, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh all knew each other before being drafted by the @utahjazz. “It’s great to go through this transition with two other guys, I’m blessed to do it with them.”#TakeNote https://t.co/6KfvAMEe44 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) June 26, 2023

Sensabaugh also had a knee injury which ended his freshman season at Ohio State and would allow the Jazz medical staff to determine his availability.

George suffered an ankle injury in February at Baylor but played through it at Baylor and was healthy throughout the pre-draft process.

When Does Salt Lake Summer League Begin?

The Salt Lake City Summer League will return for the eighth consecutive year at the Delta Center between July 3-6.

The Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers will all be competing in the showcase.

July 3: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Jule 3: 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

July 5: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jule 5: 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

July 6: 5 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers

July 6: 7 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Jazz Summer League Roster Travels To Las Vegas

The Vegas Summer League runs from July 7-17, with the 16-17 featuring the league semifinals and championship game.

All 30 NBA teams will play four games scheduled in Las Vegas between July 7-14.

The Jazz will face four Western Conference foes before beginning tournament play, with all four games being broadcast on national television.

July 8: Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers – 8 pm MST ESPN2

July 10: Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – 8 pm MST ESPNU

July 12: Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets – 7:30 pm MST NBATV

July 14: Utah Jazz @ Phoenix Suns – 9 pm MST ESPN2

Utah Jazz Summer Leauge Coaching Staff

Current Jazz assistant Evan Bradds will serve as head coach for the Jazz in Salt Lake City. Sean Sheldon, Chris Jones, Mike Williams, Steve Wojciechowski, Anthony Beaumont, Lassi Tuovi, Joseph Gomis, and Emmanuel Mavomo will also be on the roster.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops