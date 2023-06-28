Rollover crash shuts down traffic in Legacy Parkway

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A car rolled into oncoming lanes, causing traffic to shut down on Legacy Parkway Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Cam Roden told KSL TV that the car was traveling northbound on Legacy Parkway on mile post 9 when it rolled into the median into southbound lanes.

The car was blocking both southbound lanes, but crews were able to move it out of traffic.

Roden said first responders checked the driver and they were not sent to the hospital. Police believe fatigue was the cause of the crash.