60 in 60: #46 BYU’s Paul Maile (Offensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #47 is BYU’s Paul Maile (OL).

BYU’s Paul Maile

Maile is a senior offensive lineman from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Coming out of high school, Maile was a three-star recruit and the 12th-best prospect in the state of Utah. He was named first-team all-state and all-region twice, helped East High School set the state record for total offensive yards, rushing yards, and points scored in 2016, and was invited to play in the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

Before his time at BYU, Maile played for the Utah Utes for four seasons. He played in 29 games, made Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll twice, and was part of the offensive line that only allowed 1.07 sacks per game in 2022.

Maile graduated with two degrees from Utah in 2022.



Maile’s father, Henry Kaufusi, played football at Utah in the 1990s.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

