Man dead after crashing into concrete pump truck on I-215

Jun 28, 2023, 2:51 PM | Updated: 3:20 pm

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A pickup truck driver has died following a collision with a concrete pump truck in Taylorsville.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the pump truck was disabled on Northbound Interstate 215 West, near the 4700 South on-ramp, Wednesday afternoon after losing a tire.

Troopers were on scene, providing traffic control, when Roden said a GMC pickup truck slammed into the back of the pump truck.

The driver of the pickup, who has not yet been identified, died from his injuries on scene.

The driver of the pump truck was uninjured.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, only the two left lanes are open on I-215.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

