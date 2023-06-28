The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Child hospitalized with facial fractures after collision; man arrested for DUI

Jun 28, 2023, 4:13 PM

(KSL TV)...

(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

ST, GEORGE, Utah — A 3-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with facial fractures after a man T-boned his car Tuesday night.

Jose Alfredo Dominquez-Arellano, 24, was booked into the Washington County Jail for third-degree felony failure to remain at an accident involving serious injuries and driving under the influence with a passenger under 16 years old, according to an affidavit.

At approximately 6:22 p.m., dispatchers were notified of a crash involving two cars on East Commerce Drive and South River Road.

Witnesses told police that Dominquez-Arellano ran a stop sign, hitting another car’s passenger side, and immediately fled the scene on foot.

A passenger in Dominquez-Arellano’s car told police that he “had been drinking on the job site” before running the stop sign, according to the affidavit.

The passenger exited the car and began providing first aid to the two other people in the T-boned car, including a 3-year-old boy in the passenger seat. Fire crews had to remove the boy from the vehicle, and the two were sent to a local hospital.

According to the affidavit, the passenger called Dominquez-Arellano to tell him to come back to the scene, and they were with St. Geroge police officers.

“Approximately 14 minutes passed between the phone call and when officers observed (Dominquez-Arellano) approaching the accident scene from about 100 yards away,” states the affidavit.

Dominquez-Arellano initially told police he was at a nearby parking lot after the crash but was never seen by officers searching the area.

According to the affidavit, Dominquez-Arellano claimed he was not the driver and was sitting in the front passenger seat. He also had a seat belt abrasion on his left shoulder, indicating he was the car’s driver.

Police found “numerous beer bottles” in Dominquez-Arellano’s car, with the back seat “full of a cooler and other tools.” Officers report that Dominquez-Arellano smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot and watery eyes, and was unable to stand on his feet for too long.

Dominquez-Arellano was sent to the hospital for a consensual blood draw to confirm the use of alcohol or drugs. While at the hospital, police confirmed he was never issued a driver’s license.

Hospital staff said the 3-year-old boy suffered a broken orbital bone and a broken nose.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Utah County Sheriff Department car...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Vineyard woman found with burns, injuries after police welfare check

VINEYARD. Utah — A woman was found in her home with second-degree burns and her fiancé was arrested after concerned friends called police because the woman had not shown up to work for two days. Fernando Felipe Flores, 36, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and disrup...

Lindsay Whitehurst and Tom Murphy, Associated Press

Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims

The Justice Department has charged dozens of people in several health care fraud and prescription drug schemes.

18 hours ago

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaking at the rollout of the new domestic violence portal. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Utah leaders begin rollout of new domestic violence prevention tool

State and local leaders took the next step in responding to and preventing domestic violence and assault in Utah.

18 hours ago

Kouri Richins talks with her lawyers in court....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah author charged with murdering husband is being sued by husband’s estate

The estate of a Kamas man has filed a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit against his wife, Kouri Richins, who is charged with murdering him by giving him a fatal dose of fentanyl.

18 hours ago

(Marc Weaver/KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy

St. George man had suspected child porn, hidden cameras, child sex doll, police say

A southern Utah man was arrested after police said they discovered suspected child pornography, a child sex doll, and hidden cameras that recorded his friends in his bathroom.

18 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Bountiful police warn of people throwing, shooting items at cars

Enough is enough — that is the message from Bountiful police after multiple incidents of people throwing water balloons and other objects at humans and cars.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Child hospitalized with facial fractures after collision; man arrested for DUI