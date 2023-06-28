Child hospitalized with facial fractures after collision; man arrested for DUI

ST, GEORGE, Utah — A 3-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with facial fractures after a man T-boned his car Tuesday night.

Jose Alfredo Dominquez-Arellano, 24, was booked into the Washington County Jail for third-degree felony failure to remain at an accident involving serious injuries and driving under the influence with a passenger under 16 years old, according to an affidavit.

At approximately 6:22 p.m., dispatchers were notified of a crash involving two cars on East Commerce Drive and South River Road.

Witnesses told police that Dominquez-Arellano ran a stop sign, hitting another car’s passenger side, and immediately fled the scene on foot.

A passenger in Dominquez-Arellano’s car told police that he “had been drinking on the job site” before running the stop sign, according to the affidavit.

The passenger exited the car and began providing first aid to the two other people in the T-boned car, including a 3-year-old boy in the passenger seat. Fire crews had to remove the boy from the vehicle, and the two were sent to a local hospital.

According to the affidavit, the passenger called Dominquez-Arellano to tell him to come back to the scene, and they were with St. Geroge police officers.

“Approximately 14 minutes passed between the phone call and when officers observed (Dominquez-Arellano) approaching the accident scene from about 100 yards away,” states the affidavit.

Dominquez-Arellano initially told police he was at a nearby parking lot after the crash but was never seen by officers searching the area.

According to the affidavit, Dominquez-Arellano claimed he was not the driver and was sitting in the front passenger seat. He also had a seat belt abrasion on his left shoulder, indicating he was the car’s driver.

Police found “numerous beer bottles” in Dominquez-Arellano’s car, with the back seat “full of a cooler and other tools.” Officers report that Dominquez-Arellano smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot and watery eyes, and was unable to stand on his feet for too long.

Dominquez-Arellano was sent to the hospital for a consensual blood draw to confirm the use of alcohol or drugs. While at the hospital, police confirmed he was never issued a driver’s license.

Hospital staff said the 3-year-old boy suffered a broken orbital bone and a broken nose.