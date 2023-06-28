Former BYU Running Back Sione Finau Transfers To Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Former BYU Football running back Sione Finau announced his transfer to Utah State on Wednesday.

Finau posted an Instagram story on the Utah State campus with the caption “New Home”.

Former #BYU RB Sione Finau announced on IG he has found a new home out of the Transfer Portal. Finau is off to Utah State.#BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/Y6IIGI7S1K — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) June 28, 2023

The Kearns native played at BYU from 2018 to 2021.

He had his most productive season in 2019, posting 59 rushes for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

At Kearns High School, Finau was a four-year starter, helped lead the program to their best regular season since 1993, and was the Deseret New Region 6 MVP.

Finau joins an Aggies football team that went 6-7 in 2022.

USU had 14 rushing touchdowns last season and averaged just under 160 rushing yards per game.

Calvin Tyler Jr. headlined the rushing attack for the Aggies. He had seven rushing touchdowns to go along with 1122 rushing yards on the season.

Utah State football will open its season against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, September 2.

The Aggies will play their first home game of the season a week later on Saurday, September 9 against the Idaho State Bengals.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Sione Finau transfers to Utah State? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.