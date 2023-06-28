The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

At least 21 people die from heatwave in northern Mexico

Jun 28, 2023, 4:08 PM | Updated: 4:09 pm

People protect themselves from the sun with umbrellas amid high temperatures in Mexico on June 22. ...

People protect themselves from the sun with umbrellas amid high temperatures in Mexico on June 22. Mandatory Credit: Carlos Santiago/Eyepix Group/Avalon/dpa/Sipa USA

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — At least 21 people have died as a result of an ongoing heatwave in northern Mexico, according to a statement from the Tamaulipas state’s Secretary of Health.

Of the ten other people currently hospitalized due to the heatwave in hospitals in Tamaulipas, which are run by Mexico’s Ministry of Health, four are in intensive care, two in urgent care, and four in standard care.

There are currently 29 people in the emergency room in Tamaulipas in hospitals run by the Mexican Social Security Insitute.

According to the statement, the heatwave prompted Tamaulipas governor, Américo Villarreal Anaya, to order the formation of a working group that will create an action plan and strategies.

Tamaulipas’s Secretary of Health tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that high temperatures will continue across the state and advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and to stay in cool, well-ventilated areas.

This comes as extreme heat affects Mexico and southern states in the United States. Mexico has seen record-breaking temperatures for more than 10 days, with some locations seeing monthly or even all-time records: temperatures have topped 45 degrees Celsius in places (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

The scorching temperatures in both countries are being brought on by a “heat dome,” which is created when a ridge of high pressure builds over an area, trapping air inside as temperatures warm – often to uncomfortable or even dangerous levels.

The heat domes that drive record-setting temperatures are expected to become more frequent – and hotter – due to the climate crisis.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

FILE: People refresh themself because off high temperatures around 39 degrees Celsius, at Colosseum...

Amarachi Orie

Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend’s name into Rome’s Colosseum

Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.

2 days ago

Smoke from Canada's record-breaking fire season has crossed the northern Atlantic and is now impact...

Joe Sutton, Taylor Ward and Zoe Sottile

Canadian wildfire smoke reaches Europe as Canada reports its worst fire season on record

Canada has officially marked its worst wildfire season on record, with smoke from the blazes crossing the Atlantic Ocean and reaching western Europe on Monday.

3 days ago

FILE - U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer shells lie on the ground to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine...

Lolita C. Baldor and Matthew Lee, Associated Press

US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, officials say

U.S. officials say the Pentagon will announce it is sending up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.

3 days ago

Police cordon off the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sunday, June 25, 2023. According to ...

Associated Press

One dead, several injured after plunging from roller coaster in Sweden

One person was killed and several others injured when a roller coaster derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, Swedish TV reported.

4 days ago

President Joe Biden...

Kevin Liptak, CNN

Inside Biden’s response to the insurrection in Russia

As President Joe Biden was walking from the White House residence to a briefing on the unfolding crisis in Russia, not much was certain.

4 days ago

FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, March ...

Associated Press

Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin

Russia says the head of a private military company who staged a short-lived rebellion will move to Belarus and not face prosecution as part of deal to defuse a crisis that posed a challenge to President Vladimir Putin's government.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

At least 21 people die from heatwave in northern Mexico