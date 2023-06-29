Father, stepdaughter survive terrible motorcycle crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A motorcycle rider and his 12-year-old step-daughter are very lucky to be alive after someone pulled out in front of them. The two are still going through extensive recovery.

The horrific crash happened the night of June 7, at the intersection of 3500 South and 6620 West. Brandon Bangerter, 44, was heading Westbound on 3500 South. A red van was turning onto 3500 South from 6620 West and pulled out in front of Bangerter.

The driver of the van told police he believed he could beat the motorcycle.

“I’m constantly in pain from all the broken bones,” Brandon said in an interview at his home.

He spent over two weeks in the hospital.

“I’ve got three broken toes, a broken foot, broken knee, shattered my pelvis. I have a collapsed lung. I’ve got four broken ribs, a broken forearm and a broken wrist and my head injury.”

Brandon says he had no time to stop and hit the back of the van.

“Aubree went over me and the van and landed on the other side of the road and me and the bike took the impact to the van and the back window exploded in my face,” Brandon said.

His wife Caren, who is Aubree’s mom was just a few car lengths behind the accident. She came running up on the scene thinking she had lost her husband and her daughter.

“I saw my husband on the ground and the skin was hanging off his head and I saw his skull and he was like bleeding from his mouth,” Caren said tearfully. “I thought he was going to die. Oh my gosh he’s going to die I’m not ready to lose my husband yet or my daughter.”

Brandon and Caren said the driver of the van was no where to be found, to help.

“To just pull out in front of me and cause this accident and not own up to their actions was frustrating,” Brandon said.

“If I had been the driver of the van I would have got out and helped the people on the ground,” Caren said. “It should not have happened I think people just need to stop being so negligent and pay attention to their driving.”

“If I can make a difference to help get the word out to just to please watch out for people. Seems like everybody is in a big hurry and if you can just take that extra time so you are not in a rush so you can keep an eye out for bikers or bicyclist,” Brandon said.

Aubree was wearing a helmet. Brandon was not, because they were just going for a short drive. A mistake he doesn’t want others to make.

“My message is no matter how far you are going please wear a helmet. No matter how far you are going. I could have prevented a lot of injuries to my head and face,” Brandon said.

The long road to recovery is not going to be easy Brandon is expected to be in a wheelchair for at least another 12 weeks. The Bangerters say their insurance company is having a difficult time getting in touch with the driver of the van.

“It’s been stressful of course I worry about the bills and keeping everyone fed,” Brandon said.

That’s why a GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with medical expenses for those who want to help.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.