UDOT set to begin major project on 9000 South after July 4th holiday

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation said Wednesday that construction would begin after the July 4 holiday on a new road-widening project on 9000 South.

According to UDOT project manager Becky Stromness, the plan was to add a lane each way along 90th South between 700 West and Redwood Road.

“Part of this project includes replacement (of) a bridge over the Jordan River,” Stromness told KSL 5. “In addition, we’re going to have continuous sidewalk on this corridor.”

Stromness also said there would be room for a buffered bike lane along the route.

“That’s going to help all users—walkers, bikers and those in vehicles get through this corridor,” Stromness said.

On Wednesday evening, UDOT held an open house at Riverside Elementary School, 8737 South 1220 West, to brief the public on the plans and to answer any questions.

Stromness said the project was likely to take about 2 years with completion expected in the summer of 2025 and UDOT planned to maintain 2 lanes of travel in each direction during that time.

Neighbors raised at least a few concerns they hoped UDOT could address in the future.

“One of the biggest issues for our neighborhood is trying to get a light installed at 1075 West where there are apartments—people trying to make lefts to go west,” Troy Porter said. “And then the whole neighborhood—there’s several hundred homes that are trying to make left-hand turns to go east, and so even after the project’s done that’s going to be one of our biggest concerns is how do we get out of our neighborhood safely.”

At Lake Town Bicycles, 1403 West 9000 South, co-owner Phil Stevens said UDOT should have started further west to better account for rapid growth.

He also said he was worried about the potential impact to businesses along the corridor, including his.

“If somebody can’t get to my store in quick and easy fashion, they’re going to drive another mile to a different bike shop,” Stevens said. “It’s going to create a lot more of an uphill battle than people think.”