The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UDOT set to begin major project on 9000 South after July 4th holiday

Jun 28, 2023, 11:30 PM | Updated: 11:34 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation said Wednesday that construction would begin after the July 4 holiday on a new road-widening project on 9000 South.

According to UDOT project manager Becky Stromness, the plan was to add a lane each way along 90th South between 700 West and Redwood Road.

“Part of this project includes replacement (of) a bridge over the Jordan River,” Stromness told KSL 5. “In addition, we’re going to have continuous sidewalk on this corridor.”

Stromness also said there would be room for a buffered bike lane along the route.

“That’s going to help all users—walkers, bikers and those in vehicles get through this corridor,” Stromness said.

On Wednesday evening, UDOT held an open house at Riverside Elementary School, 8737 South 1220 West, to brief the public on the plans and to answer any questions.

Stromness said the project was likely to take about 2 years with completion expected in the summer of 2025 and UDOT planned to maintain 2 lanes of travel in each direction during that time.

Neighbors raised at least a few concerns they hoped UDOT could address in the future.

“One of the biggest issues for our neighborhood is trying to get a light installed at 1075 West where there are apartments—people trying to make lefts to go west,” Troy Porter said. “And then the whole neighborhood—there’s several hundred homes that are trying to make left-hand turns to go east, and so even after the project’s done that’s going to be one of our biggest concerns is how do we get out of our neighborhood safely.”

At Lake Town Bicycles, 1403 West 9000 South, co-owner Phil Stevens said UDOT should have started further west to better account for rapid growth.

He also said he was worried about the potential impact to businesses along the corridor, including his.

“If somebody can’t get to my store in quick and easy fashion, they’re going to drive another mile to a different bike shop,” Stevens said. “It’s going to create a lot more of an uphill battle than people think.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Attached photo courtesy Wellington Fire Department...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Bystander recounts saving man from crashed, burning car in Carbon County

A Good Samaritan is recounting the moments he and other bystanders helped rescue a man trapped inside a burning car in Carbon County last weekend.

1 day ago

Street chicane...

Katija Stjepovic

Salt Lake City test drives pilot program to make streets safer

Salt Lake City is taking advantage of the dry weather lately to make the streets safer.

1 day ago

The 'what3words' app being used. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Hikers, mountain bikers, encouraged to download ‘what3words’ location app

Two Utah cities are trying to spread the word about a location app that helps search and rescue teams quickly find people who need help.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Rascon

Father, stepdaughter survive terrible motorcycle crash

A motorcycle rider and his 12-year-old step-daughter are very lucky to be alive after someone pulled out in front of them.

1 day ago

Salt Lake City Abatement District researchers looking at Utah mosquitos. (Shelby Lofton/KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Experts say there’s a ‘slim chance’ malaria cases spread to Utah

Utah health officials are saying it's very unlikely for a malaria case to appear in the state from the recent cases found in the southern part of the county.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Child hospitalized with facial fractures after collision; man arrested for DUI

A 3-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with facial fractures after a man T-boned his car Tuesday night.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

UDOT set to begin major project on 9000 South after July 4th holiday