Man shot, killed in West Haven; suspect in custody

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A 50-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times, according to Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Authorities arrived on scene and began rendering aid to the man late Wednesday night. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the suspect fled to a nearby city and has since been taken into custody.

On scene in Weber County this am, where a man was shot multiple times late last night. That man was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Weber County is currently investigating.@KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/BwQkUuV6Js — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) June 29, 2023

Weber County deputies were still in the area Thursday morning and said they were checking for any cameras or people in the area who might have seen anything. They have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect.

Weber Fire District is here now. They are spraying the ground and talking with Sheriff’s on scene. pic.twitter.com/30tyybvvqQ — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) June 29, 2023

This is a developing story. It will be updated.