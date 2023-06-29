Family friendly activities to enjoy in Utah ahead of Fourth of July

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re sticking close to home for the Fourth of July holiday, here are some family friendly activities to help you save more and worry less.

We’re expecting some hot temps leading up to Independence Day, so a fun place to cool off is at a splash pad.

KSL TV caught up with Mckell Moeller — a Utah county mom who explores the state with her four kids and shares her adventures on Instagram.

“We are here at Wardle’s Park. We are in Bluffdale,” Moeller said. “This park is so fun. As you can see, we have a splash pad. We have a fun park for all ages.”

“It’s kind of nice to have a park here where I have a daughter that can play pickle ball if she wanted, or I have little kids that enjoy going to the park still and enjoy the splash pad,” she added.

From splash pads to fireworks shows, Moeller said there are plenty of options to celebration our nation’s independence.

“Millcreek Commons is actually doing a fun event. It’s like Independence Day eve. They’re doing drone shows. You can do skating. There’s food. The drone show is like 150 drones going.”

Her family is heading up to Park City to check out their celebrations.

“They’re going to be doing drone shows up there. So many outdoor activities with music, just fun,” Moeller said.

A tradition her family has enjoyed over the years — Follow the Flag in Pleasant Grove. The Sunday before the Fourth of July, the community escorts an American flag from the cemetery to Grove Creek Canyon.

“If you’re looking for something beautiful and more patriotic to do, I say go hike up there. It’s a very short hike that all kids can do,” Moller said. “You don’t have to spend a ton of money to go out and have fun. Make memories! Life goes by so fast!”

There are parades happening all over the state in just about every community, another way to create memories with your family.