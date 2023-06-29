The latest on Utah wildfires
Midvale toddler drowns in apartment complex pool

Jun 29, 2023, 1:29 PM | Updated: 1:33 pm

Swimming pool...

A 3-year-old boy died after falling into an apartment complex pool in Midvale Wednesday. (Albrecht Fietz via Pixabay)

(Albrecht Fietz via Pixabay)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

MIDVALE, Utah — A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled out of an apartment complex swimming pool in Midvale.

The incident happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex at 8095 S. Seghini Drive (800 West).

Police say the 3-year-old boy was able to get out of his apartment unnoticed and walked to the pool. The pool is surrounded by a fence and typically requires a key fob to get inside the gate. But at that time, workers were doing repairs on a hot tub, out of view of the pool, and had left the gate propped open, according to police.

The boy went into the pool alone and was believed to be in the water about 15 minutes before he was discovered, Unified police said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

 

