60 in 60: #45 Weber State's Noah Atagi (Offensive Line)

Jun 29, 2023, 1:38 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #45 is Weber State‘s Noah Atagi (OL).

Weber State’s Noah Atagi

Atagi is a junior offensive lineman from Washington Terrace, Utah.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)


Prior to joining the Wildcats’ football program, Atagi was a standout player at Bonneville High School. As a senior with the Lakers, he earned All-Region and All-State honors.

Atagi signed with Weber State in 2016.

In 2018, his first season with the Wildcats, Atagi saw action in one game. The following season, the offensive lineman played in all 15 of Weber State’s games, including 14 starts. As a redshirt freshman, Atagi helped the Wildcats win a third consecutive Big Sky Conference and reached the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs.

During the spring season of 2021, Atagi played in five games and helped Weber State capture a fourth straight Big Sky title. He earned first-team all-conference honors. Atagi was selected as one of Weber State’s captains in the spring of 2021.

Weber State finished its 2021 fall slate with a 6-5 record. In 2022, WSU improved to 10-3. Atagi started all 13 games and earned first-team All-Big Sky honors for the third-straight season.

This fall, Atagi and the Wildcats will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Central Washington Wildcats. The season-opening game will take place on August 31 at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

