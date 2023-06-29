The latest on Utah wildfires
Report: Jazz Guarantee 2023-24 Contract For Kelly Olynyk

Jun 29, 2023, 2:02 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have reportedly guaranteed the contract of Kelly Olynyk for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Only $3 million of Olynyk’s nearly $12.2 million contract was guaranteed this offseason but became fully guaranteed if he remained on the roster beyond June 28.

“The Utah Jazz fully guaranteed Kelly Olynyk’s $12.19 million deal for the 2023-24 season,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported. “Olynyk started all 68 games he appeared in for Utah last season.”

Olynyk Had Productive First Season For Jazz

Though Olynyk projects as a second-unit player for the Jazz during the upcoming season, the veteran center was productive in his first year in Utah.

Olynyk averaged 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 68 appearances, all of which came as a member of the starting lineup.

The 10-year veteran opened the season as the team’s starting center before shifting to power forward with the emergence of standout rookie Walker Kessler.

Olynyk was a valuable floor spacer and playmaker in the Jazz big man rotation, knocking down 39 percent of his three-point attempts while trailing only Jordan Clarkson in total assists.

After acquiring John Collins in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks earlier this month, Olynyk appears likely to assume the backup center position behind Kessler next season.

The Canada native’s expiring contract will also be a valuable trade asset for the Jazz as other teams look to add a playoff-caliber big man, or to simply shed salary under the new collective bargaining agreement.

Olynyk, 32, will be the oldest player on the Jazz roster after the Collins for Rudy Gay trade is completed.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

