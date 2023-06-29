KSLSPORTS FEED
Two Utah Utes Named 2022-23 Tom Hansen Conference Medal Recipients
Jun 29, 2023, 2:54 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Two Utah Utes, Utah football’s Dalton Kincaid and Utah softball’s Ellessa Bonstrom, were named Tom Hansen Conference Medal Recipients by the Pac-12 on Thursday.
The award is given to an outstanding senior male and female student-athlete from each institution in the conference.
Congratulations to @_DaltonKincaid & @ellessabonstrom for receiving the 2022-23 Tom Hansen Conference Medal!! 🙌🏅
Learn more: https://t.co/QqSdDm8EpV#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/neoY9p0dxw
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) June 29, 2023
The award honors individuals who achieve the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics, and leadership.
Bonstrom was a four-time Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll selection, earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors, and also won the Utah Athletics 2022-23 Occie Evans Leadership Award.
The list of accolades just keeps getting longer for Ellessa Bonstrom, who was chosen as the No. 39 player on @D1Softball Top 100! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/kBfdW8kDFo
— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) June 28, 2023
Kincaid was named All-American by three different organizations, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection (first-team in 2022), and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills Select Utah TE Dalton Kincaid In 2023 NFL Draft
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED !?@Utah_Football | @_DaltonKincaid pic.twitter.com/oqN77LvJQw
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) December 4, 2021
Both Utah football and Utah softball found a lot of success in the 2022-23 season.
Utah football went 10-4, was ranked in the top 25 for the entire season, and made it all the way to the Rose Bowl.
Utah softball went 42-16, secured the Pac-12 Title, and made their first appearance in the World Series since 1994.
Championship culture 🧬#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/luNXqdY8Rg
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) June 17, 2023
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.
Want more coverage like Two Utah Utes Named Conference Medal Recipients? Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.