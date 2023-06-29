The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Two Utah Utes Named 2022-23 Tom Hansen Conference Medal Recipients

Jun 29, 2023, 2:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Two Utah Utes, Utah football’s Dalton Kincaid and Utah softball’s Ellessa Bonstrom, were named Tom Hansen Conference Medal Recipients by the Pac-12 on Thursday.

The award is given to an outstanding senior male and female student-athlete from each institution in the conference.

The award honors individuals who achieve the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics, and leadership.

Bonstrom was a four-time Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll selection, earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors, and also won the Utah Athletics 2022-23 Occie Evans Leadership Award.

Kincaid was named All-American by three different organizations, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection (first-team in 2022), and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills Select Utah TE Dalton Kincaid In 2023 NFL Draft

Both Utah football and Utah softball found a lot of success in the 2022-23 season.

Utah football went 10-4, was ranked in the top 25 for the entire season, and made it all the way to the Rose Bowl.

Utah softball went 42-16, secured the Pac-12 Title, and made their first appearance in the World Series since 1994.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Two Utah Utes Named Conference Medal Recipients?  Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Hendricks, Sensabaugh Miss First Summer League Practice

Utah Jazz rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh missed the team's first summer league practice on Thursday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Exclusive: Former BYU QB Jaren Hall Discusses NFL Draft, Early Moments With Vikings

Jaren Hall spoke with KSLSports.com about his experience getting drafted by the Vikings and how his short time in Minnesota has gone so far.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Guarantee 2023-24 Contract For Kelly Olynyk

The Utah Jazz have reportedly guaranteed the contract of Kelly Olynyk for the 2023-24 NBA season according to HoopsHype.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #45 Weber State’s Noah Atagi (Offensive Line)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #45 is Weber State's Noah Atagi (OL).

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Udoka Azubuike Will Play For Celtics In Summer League

Former Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike will look to continue his NBA career after signing with the Boston Celtics summer league roster. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Sign Colombian International Nelson Palacio

Real Salt Lake has announced the signing of Nelson Palacio following weeks of speculation surrounding the Colombian International's future. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Two Utah Utes Named 2022-23 Tom Hansen Conference Medal Recipients