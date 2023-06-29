Two Utah Utes Named 2022-23 Tom Hansen Conference Medal Recipients

SALT LAKE CITY – Two Utah Utes, Utah football’s Dalton Kincaid and Utah softball’s Ellessa Bonstrom, were named Tom Hansen Conference Medal Recipients by the Pac-12 on Thursday.

The award is given to an outstanding senior male and female student-athlete from each institution in the conference.

The award honors individuals who achieve the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics, and leadership.

Bonstrom was a four-time Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll selection, earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors, and also won the Utah Athletics 2022-23 Occie Evans Leadership Award.

Kincaid was named All-American by three different organizations, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection (first-team in 2022), and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Both Utah football and Utah softball found a lot of success in the 2022-23 season.

Utah football went 10-4, was ranked in the top 25 for the entire season, and made it all the way to the Rose Bowl.

Utah softball went 42-16, secured the Pac-12 Title, and made their first appearance in the World Series since 1994.

