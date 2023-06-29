Exclusive: Former BYU QB Jaren Hall Discusses NFL Draft, Early Moments With Vikings

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and rookie NFL quarterback Jaren Hall spoke with KSLSports.com about his experience getting drafted by the Vikings and how his short time in Minnesota has gone so far.

The former Cougar signal-caller recapped his past few months during an interview following BYU football’s media golf scramble on Monday, June 26.

Jaren Hall on joining the Minnesota Vikings

Nearly three months prior to the scramble, the Vikings picked Hall with the No. 164 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Following a round of 18 holes, Hall discussed his draft experience and time as an NFL player with KSL Sports.

“It was just super surreal…just tried to soak it all in as quick as I could,” Hall told KSL Sports about the moment he was drafted. “The moment I got the call on my phone and saw the Minnesota area code, it was pretty cool.”

Jaren Hall of Vikings QB Kirk Cousin

As a member of the Vikings, the former BYU star will have the opportunity to learn from a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins. The Michigan State product helped the Vikings to a 13-4 record in 2022. Last season, Cousins, 34, threw for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a completion rate of 65.9 percent.

Hall told KSL Sports what working with Cousins has been like this offseason and what he’s learned from the veteran signal-caller.

“He’s on top of everything. [In] The first team meeting you could see how involved he was [in] coaching up the guys alongside the coaches,” Hall said of Cousins. “I think that’s the change at the next level, the best quarterbacks in the NFL are just as involved as the coaches are. You can tell he’s spent a lot of time in the game and he’s mastering his craft…It’s really eye-opening on how much there is to learn about the game…very impressed with everything he knows and the way he approaches every day.”

Despite Cousin’s production in 2022, the quarterback is heading into the 2023 season on the final year of his contract. Cousins was not offered a contract extension this offseason and the Vikings could look to groom Hall as their starter of the future.

Minnesota Vikings Offense = Attack Mode

Under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings won the NFC North and reached the postseason. Hall said that O’Connell’s offense is a fast one that is “always in attack mode.”

“I think it’s an offense that attacks, always in attack mode. That’s how we were at BYU,” Hall said of O’Connell’s system. “I think it’s the kind of offense you want to play in. It’s fun to play in, it’s fun to be a part of, but also there’s a lot more responsibility. You’ve got to be ready to go every single play.”

Earlier this summer, the former BYU player had the chance to travel to the Land of 10,000 Lakes and get on the practice field with some of his new teammates. Hall said it was amazing to spend some time in the Vikings’ offseason program and to sport an NFL uniform for the first time.

“It was a really good moment,” Hall said of donning the Vikings’ signature purple signature. “That’s kind of what you’re working for your whole life, but obviously, it’s not the end goal just to get the jersey. There’s a lot more to come hopefully.”

For the rest of the summer, Hall plans to prepare for the NFL preseason and get more familiar with Minnesota’s scheme.

“They gave us a great way to study, a great way to understand the playbook. I’m taking every day as if I’m preparing for a game,” Hall told KSL Sports. “You’ve got to take advantage of the summer. For me, it’s getting into that playbook as much as I can and hit the ground running.”

After taking the next month or so off, Hall and his family plan to head back to Minnesota later this summer in preparation for the quarterback’s rookie campaign.

Minnesota Vikings Schedule

The Vikings open their preseason schedule on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, August 10 at 8 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Minnesota’s 2023 regular season opener is at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

