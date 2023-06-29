The latest on Utah wildfires
Jazz Hendricks, Sensabaugh Miss First Summer League Practice

Jun 29, 2023

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh missed the team’s first summer league practice on Thursday.

The two first round picks are still recovering from injuries that occurred in the past few months, but neither are considered serious.

Hendricks suffered a minor hamstring injury during the pre-draft process, while Sensabaugh suffered a knee injury during the conference tournament while playing for Ohio State.

Though both rookies missed Thursday’s practice, the injuries are considered day-to-day, and the two haven’t been ruled out for the Jazz Salt Lake Summer League debut on Monday.

Keyonte George, the Jazz’s 16th overall pick, was not listed on the team’s injury report.

Neither Hendricks nor Sensabaugh worked out for the Jazz during the predraft process as a result of their injuries, though both conducted interviews with the team.

“I would love to play in summer league,” Hendricks said on draft night, “but we’re going to take it one day at a time.”

The Jazz will practice Friday and Saturday before Monday’s debut.

Who Is On The Jazz Summer League Roster?

Though Hendricks and Sensabaugh’s injuries have put their debut in question, several other familiar faces will suit up during Summer League.

Taylor Hendricks: Forward – Utah Jazz

Keyonte George: Guard – Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh: Wing – Utah Jazz

Ochai Agbaji: Guard – Utah Jazz

Joey Hauser: Forward – Utah Jazz (Two Way)

Luka Samanic: Forward – Utah Jazz

Vernon Carey Jr.: Center – Utah Jazz

Johnny Juzang: Forward – Utah Jazz

Micah Potter: Forward – Utah Jazz

Kihei Clark: Guard – Virginia

Ed Croswell: Forward – Providence

Keshawn Justice: Forward – Santa Clara

Taevion Kinsey: Wing – Marshall

Yauhen Massalski: Forward – San Francisco

Nick Ongenda: Center – DePaul

Colbey Ross: Guard – Pepperdine

Utah Jazz Summer League Schedule

The Salt Lake City Summer League will be returning for the eighth consecutive year at the Delta Center between July 3-6.

The Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers will all be competing in the showcase.

July 3: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Jule 3: 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

July 5: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jule 5: 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

July 6: 5 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers

July 6: 7 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Jazz Hendricks, Sensabaugh Miss First Summer League Practice