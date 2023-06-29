KSLSPORTS FEED
Jazz Hendricks, Sensabaugh Miss First Summer League Practice
Jun 29, 2023, 2:59 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh missed the team’s first summer league practice on Thursday.
The two first round picks are still recovering from injuries that occurred in the past few months, but neither are considered serious.
Hendricks suffered a minor hamstring injury during the pre-draft process, while Sensabaugh suffered a knee injury during the conference tournament while playing for Ohio State.
Tough break for the @utahjazz rookies to open the Summer League:
OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right hamstring strain)
OUT – Brice Sensabaugh (left knee surgery recovery)#TakeNote
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) June 29, 2023
Though both rookies missed Thursday’s practice, the injuries are considered day-to-day, and the two haven’t been ruled out for the Jazz Salt Lake Summer League debut on Monday.
Keyonte George, the Jazz’s 16th overall pick, was not listed on the team’s injury report.
Neither Hendricks nor Sensabaugh worked out for the Jazz during the predraft process as a result of their injuries, though both conducted interviews with the team.
“I would love to play in summer league,” Hendricks said on draft night, “but we’re going to take it one day at a time.”
The Jazz will practice Friday and Saturday before Monday’s debut.
Who Is On The Jazz Summer League Roster?
Though Hendricks and Sensabaugh’s injuries have put their debut in question, several other familiar faces will suit up during Summer League.
Taylor Hendricks: Forward – Utah Jazz
Keyonte George: Guard – Utah Jazz
Brice Sensabaugh: Wing – Utah Jazz
Ochai Agbaji: Guard – Utah Jazz
Joey Hauser: Forward – Utah Jazz (Two Way)
Luka Samanic: Forward – Utah Jazz
Vernon Carey Jr.: Center – Utah Jazz
Johnny Juzang: Forward – Utah Jazz
Micah Potter: Forward – Utah Jazz
Kihei Clark: Guard – Virginia
Ed Croswell: Forward – Providence
Keshawn Justice: Forward – Santa Clara
Taevion Kinsey: Wing – Marshall
Yauhen Massalski: Forward – San Francisco
Nick Ongenda: Center – DePaul
Colbey Ross: Guard – Pepperdine
Utah Jazz Summer League Schedule
The Salt Lake City Summer League will be returning for the eighth consecutive year at the Delta Center between July 3-6.
The Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers will all be competing in the showcase.
July 3: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Jule 3: 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
July 5: 5 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jule 5: 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz
July 6: 5 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers
July 6: 7 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz
