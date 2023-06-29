Multiple Reports: Clarkson Picks Up Player Option With Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson will pick up his player option to remain with the Utah Jazz rather than hitting free agency on Friday night.

Both the Deseret News and The Athletic reported Clarkson’s decision on Thursday.

Clarkson is set to earn $14.2 million next season if his contract remains unchanged.

Jazz Have Multiple Options With Clarkson

Clarkson was the fifth major piece of the Jazz offseason puzzle to fall into place over the last week as the team gears up for free agency.

The Jazz made three first-round picks in the NBA Draft, traded for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, guaranteed the contract of Kelly Olynyk for the 2023-24 season, and saw both Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker pick up their one-year player options.

With @NBASarah’s report that Clarkson will also opt in, the @utahjazz should be well over $120 million in salary with the three first round picks and John Collins. Cap is $136 million. https://t.co/SXWSNlNRS3 — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 29, 2023

The team now must examine how it plans to approach free agency, and how to finalize a newly rebuilt roster.

After opting into his deal, the Jazz have the option to hold onto Clarkson for the remainder of his contract, extend his deal beyond the 2023-24 season, or explore opportunities to move the nine-year veteran this summer through the trade deadline.

Clarkson was an integral piece in the Jazz starting lineup last season, averaging a career-high 20.2 points and 4.4 assists in 61 appearances.

The combo guard is the longest-tenured player on the Jazz roster, having been acquired by the organization in December of 2019 in exchange for former lottery pick Dante Exum.

When Does NBA Free Agency Open?

NBA free agency will open on Friday at 6 pm EST.

The Jazz currently have roughly $122 million in salary committed for the 2023-24 season, $14 million below the $136 million salary cap.

