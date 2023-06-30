The latest on Utah wildfires
Utah Football Reveals Upgraded Practice Facility Locker Room

Jun 30, 2023, 10:27 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Facility has been receiving a bit of a facelift, and Utah football just revealed their new practice locker room.

The state-of-the-art practice facility first opened in August of 2013 shortly after the Utes made the jump to the Pac-12 in 2011. 10 years later, the building is as nice as ever, especially since Utah has taken great care to do little upgrades like the one revealed on Twitter.

The practice facility upgrades are part of head coach Kyle Whittingham’s recent contract upgrade from last summer and comes on the heels of the Ken Garff South End Zone opening in 2021.

The Utes Are Serious About Competing At Highest Level

After a grave message from Whittingham last October about what the future of college football looks like, Utah has kicked up their efforts in NIL and other various donation gathering a few more notches.

The Utes recently announced a new donation prerogative this week, the Crimson Club Champions Alliance with the hopes of rewarding Utah donors who commit to a gift of $100,000 or more over a five-year period above Crimson Club required contributions for season tickets.

This latest fundraising effort is meant to help all of Utah Athletics maintain a world-class experience for student-athletes through scholarships, facilities, academic support, sports medicine, psychology and wellness, nutrition and sports performance services among other necessities to continue performing at a high level.

The 2022-23 athletic season was a particularly fruitful one for Utah with football, women’s basketball, gymnastics, lacrosse, men’s tennis, softball, and track and field all earning conference titles along with skiing earning another national title.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

