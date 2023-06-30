Here’s where to watch fireworks in Utah this Fourth of July

SALT LAKE CITY — Colorful clusters will light the sky on the Fourth of July as dozens of Utah cities celebrate the birth of the United States with fireworks, a centuries-old tradition that began in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, the first organized celebration of Independence Day.

To best know where and when to celebrate, find the location closest to you below. This list is not comprehensive and details are subject to change.

Saturday, July 1

Centerville will host its fireworks celebration beginning at dusk in the Centerville Community Park (1350 N. 400 West), where Nathan Osmond and the Homeland Band will play live in the same location at 8:30 p.m. Provo: Put on your sunglasses, because Provo’s “Stadium of Fire” event organizers have said that it’s “the nation’s biggest stadium fireworks festival” — and this year at 8 p.m. at Lavell Edwards Stadium, they’re featuring award-winning band Journey. The fireworks spectacle will follow Journey’s performance and will also include an evening filled with other patriotic events, such as a flyover by F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base. Stadium of Fire will be televised to millions of military men and women via the American Forces Network. Tickets are on sale now, ranging in price between $40 and $270.

Put on your sunglasses, because Provo’s “Stadium of Fire” event organizers have said that it’s “the nation’s biggest stadium fireworks festival” — and this year at 8 p.m. at Lavell Edwards Stadium, they’re featuring award-winning band Journey. The fireworks spectacle will follow Journey’s performance and will also include an evening filled with other patriotic events, such as a flyover by F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base. Stadium of Fire will be televised to millions of military men and women via the American Forces Network. Tickets are on sale now, ranging in price between $40 and $270. Salt Lake City: The city will host a drone light show Saturday at Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West, at 10 p.m., providing a “display of lights, choreographed formations and aerial acrobatics” for about 10 to 15 minutes, according to the city. The free event will also feature food trucks and live music.

Monday, July 3

West Bountiful’s fireworks celebration will start at 10 p.m. at City Park at 550 W. Pages Lane, following a carnival, safety fair, and concert featuring Mike Murphy. Logan: Logan will host its fireworks show from 10 p.m. to midnight at Willow Park (450 W. 700 South).

Logan will host its fireworks show from 10 p.m. to midnight at Willow Park (450 W. 700 South). North Salt Lake: North Salt Lake will host its three-day Liberty Fest, lasting from Saturday, July 1, to Monday, July 3. On Monday, its grand fireworks show will light the sky at 10 p.m., previewed by other fun attractions like food trucks, bounce houses, and a paraglider and skydiver show.

Tuesday, July 4 — Independence Day

Saturday, July 8

North Ogden: North Ogden’s Cherry Days festival will feature a variety of activities the week of July Fourth, including a sunrise patriotic ceremony in North Ogden Park on the Fourth, and ending with a bang with its Fireworks Spectacular in Barker Park (2376 N. Fruitland Drive) on July 8.