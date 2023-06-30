LOCAL NEWS
Here’s where to watch fireworks in Utah this Fourth of July
Jun 30, 2023, 10:53 AM | Updated: 10:54 am
(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)
SALT LAKE CITY — Colorful clusters will light the sky on the Fourth of July as dozens of Utah cities celebrate the birth of the United States with fireworks, a centuries-old tradition that began in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, the first organized celebration of Independence Day.
To best know where and when to celebrate, find the location closest to you below. This list is not comprehensive and details are subject to change.
Saturday, July 1
- Centerville: Centerville will host its fireworks celebration beginning at dusk in the Centerville Community Park (1350 N. 400 West), where Nathan Osmond and the Homeland Band will play live in the same location at 8:30 p.m.
- Provo: Put on your sunglasses, because Provo’s “Stadium of Fire” event organizers have said that it’s “the nation’s biggest stadium fireworks festival” — and this year at 8 p.m. at Lavell Edwards Stadium, they’re featuring award-winning band Journey. The fireworks spectacle will follow Journey’s performance and will also include an evening filled with other patriotic events, such as a flyover by F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base. Stadium of Fire will be televised to millions of military men and women via the American Forces Network. Tickets are on sale now, ranging in price between $40 and $270.
- Salt Lake City: The city will host a drone light show Saturday at Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West, at 10 p.m., providing a “display of lights, choreographed formations and aerial acrobatics” for about 10 to 15 minutes, according to the city. The free event will also feature food trucks and live music.
Monday, July 3
- West Bountiful: West Bountiful’s fireworks celebration will start at 10 p.m. at City Park at 550 W. Pages Lane, following a carnival, safety fair, and concert featuring Mike Murphy.
- Logan: Logan will host its fireworks show from 10 p.m. to midnight at Willow Park (450 W. 700 South).
- North Salt Lake: North Salt Lake will host its three-day Liberty Fest, lasting from Saturday, July 1, to Monday, July 3. On Monday, its grand fireworks show will light the sky at 10 p.m., previewed by other fun attractions like food trucks, bounce houses, and a paraglider and skydiver show.
Tuesday, July 4 — Independence Day
- Blanding: Blanding’s 2023 Independence Day celebrations will include a variety of events from July 1-4, with a fireworks show ending the festivities at Centennial Park from 6-10:30 p.m. on the Fourth. The fireworks will begin when the night is completely dark.
- Cedar City: Cedar City’s fireworks display will take place after dark at the Cedar City airport, with a patriotic parade beginning that morning, followed by activities throughout the day.
- Clearfield: Clearfield’s Freedom Festival, advertised as “the state’s second-largest fireworks show” will begin its fireworks at 10 p.m. at Fisher Park. The Salamanders will also provide live entertainment.
- Holladay: Holladay’s Fourth of July celebration will take place at Holladay City Hall Park and Playground (4580 S. 2300 East), with fireworks launching at 10 p.m. Before the show, an 8 p.m. concert will feature Charley Jenkins. The morning will provide several other fun activities like bike rides and breakfasts at the same location.
- Huntsville: Huntsville will provide a fireworks show near Zions Bank at 10 p.m.; the city will also provide a DJ and an area for dancing at 8 p.m. before the fireworks begin. As the date draws closer, the town will provide more details on the festivities.
- Hurricane: Fireworks will be launched near Hurricane at Sand Hollow State Park (3351 S. Sand Hollow Road) at 10 p.m., with entrance free to all Hurricane residents. A breakfast, parade, flag ceremony, and softball game will precede the event.
- Kaysville: Kaysville plans on celebrating the Fourth of July in multiple ways, providing a fireworks show at 10 p.m. in Barnes Park (950 W. 200 North) preceded by music and food trucks at 5 p.m. A breakfast, parade and 5K fun run will be held earlier that morning.
- Kanab: Kanab’s Independence Day celebrations have the theme of “Proud to be an American,” and the town will show its pride through a Kanab Fire Department fireworks display at 10 p.m. in Jacob Hamblin Park (531 N. 100 East), preceded by live entertainment in the same location.
- Layton: Layton’s Liberty Days will host a grand fireworks show at 10 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, with a series of events speckled throughout the day to prepare its residents with plenty of patriotic spirit — including parades, featured performances and vendor booths.
- Lehi: Lehi will celebrate the nation’s birth by providing its fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park (3003 Thanksgiving Way). The gates, along with concessions and vendors, will open at 4 p.m.
- Magna: Magna’s fireworks display will begin at dusk in Magna Copper Park (9094 W. Magna Main Street), where the city will also host food vendors and live entertainment in the same location.
- Manti: Manti will host a full day of Fourth of July celebrations, concluding with music, food trucks, and youth and family games hosted by the Manti City Youth Council at 7 p.m. at Manti’s Sports Complex, followed by fireworks at dusk.
- Midway: Midway’s Fourth of July festivities, sponsored by Midway Boosters and the city, will begin at 200 W. Main with a flag-raising ceremony, pancake breakfast and a kids bike parade. Fireworks over Memorial Hill will close the night in the same location at 10 p.m.
- Moab: Fireworks hosted by Moab and Grand County will be launched from Lion’s Back near state Route 128 in Moab from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tune into 97.1 FM radio at that time to hear music choreographed to the fireworks.
- Murray: Murray will show its patriotic pride through its fireworks show and Classic Rock Block Party, featuring Vision on Murray Park Lane.
- Nephi: On the east side of Juab High School’s campus, the Nephi station of the Juab County Special Service Fire District will provide a fireworks show at dusk, with music provided by the high school football stadium’s speakers.
- Pleasant Grove: Pleasant Grove’s fireworks begin at dark in Discovery Park (1511 N. 100 East). There is parking for residents in the surrounding streets and nearby church parking lot.
- Riverdale: Riverdale’s Old Glory Days will host an evening fireworks show at Riverdale Park (4300 S. Parker Drive). Other events that day include live entertainment from Greg Simpson and Maddie Wilson, as well as a parade and vendor booths.
- Riverton: Riverton will provide its fireworks display at Riverton City Park (1452 W. 12600 South), launched from the rodeo arena, as a part of its Town Days events. Space will fill up quickly, so the city encourages residents to come early with their blankets and lawn chairs.
- Salt Lake City: The Gateway in Salt Lake City’s downtown area will host a special Fourth of July celebration on the Plaza, where live music, karaoke, yard games and face painting will take place. Fireworks will close out the night at 10 p.m.
- Sandy: Sandy’s Fourth of July celebration will include its Fireworks Sky Concert at 10000 Centennial Parkway at 10 p.m. The show will also be broadcasted on 104.3 FM KSOP. Other events throughout the day include a spike ball tournament (register here) and a police K-9 unit performance.
- St. George: St. George’s patriotic celebrations will take place at Historic Town Square, 50 S. Main, throughout the entire day, from 6:30 a.m. to midnight — but the most important event, the fireworks display, will take place at Utah Tech University’s Greater Zion Stadium (501-555 S. 700 East) at 10 p.m.
- Tooele: At 7:30 p.m., Tooele will host the Bits ‘N Spur Rodeo with its fireworks display at the Deseret Peak Indoor Arena, with a breakfast, parade, car show and other entertainment taking place the same day.
- West Jordan: West Jordan’s fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. and will begin firing from the Veterans Memorial Park’s northwestern section. City parking will be limited, so it’s advised that those attending arrive early to get closer to the action.
Saturday, July 8
- North Ogden: North Ogden’s Cherry Days festival will feature a variety of activities the week of July Fourth, including a sunrise patriotic ceremony in North Ogden Park on the Fourth, and ending with a bang with its Fireworks Spectacular in Barker Park (2376 N. Fruitland Drive) on July 8.