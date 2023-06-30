The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

Highway 89 construction complete in no. Utah ahead of holiday weekend

Jun 30, 2023, 12:28 PM | Updated: 12:33 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LAYTON, UtahThe wait is over in Davis County. The Utah Department of Transportation marked the completion of the U.S. Highway 89 project Friday with a celebration in Layton.

For over 20 years, this project has been in the works. 

UDOT officials said there were challenges along the way, including this past season’s snowfall. But between the public’s input and hard work, they said the wait was worth it.

“Highway 89 has always been a challenge,” said Utah Senate President Stuart Adams.

In this project, there are roughly 12 miles of new, opened road that keeps not only drivers and motorists in mind, but also pedestrians, cyclists and transit.

“We’ve put four new interchanges. We’ve taken out five stoplights. We have six crossings that are grade separated, so people can walk across,” said Rob White, director of UDOT Region One. 

White said they are installing three pedestrian tunnels, so trails can be connected back and forth across the east and west side of U.S. 89.

It is all about efficiency. 

“We’ve added a third lane, so the speeds should increase. People should not see the delays from the traffic lights.”

White said the construction project comes with a dollar sign between $300 and $400 million.

In a state that’s growing fast, this project completion is a game changer. 

“I can also remember Utah when it was a million people in the 70’s. We’re 3.3 million today,” Adams said.

This project, even if it is just five minutes, saves time one cannot get back.

“That’s 10 minutes a day. That’s 50 minutes a week. I mean, it’s really hard to imagine from this spot where we’re standing right now to Snowbasin — 20 minutes. From this spot to downtown — 20 minutes,” Adams said.

Adams said this is not the end of infrastructure projects. He said during the last legislative session, $2 billion were allocated to go to other projects in the state.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Woman cautions other drivers after truck, trailer totaled on uneven section of road

A Utah couple said that their truck and trailer were totaled after simply driving over an uneven section of road — one of two similar crashes on the same day this week that has prompted the Utah Department of Transportation to take a closer look.

14 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Child hospitalized with facial fractures after collision; man arrested for DUI

A 3-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with facial fractures after a man T-boned his car Tuesday night.

3 days ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Madison Swenson

Man dead after crashing into concrete pump truck on I-215

A pickup truck driver has died following a collision with a concrete pump truck in Taylorsville.

3 days ago

Traffic shut down on Legacy Parkway Wednesday morning. (UDOT)...

Michael Houck

Rollover crash shuts down traffic in Legacy Parkway

A car rolled into oncoming lanes, causing traffic to shut down on Legacy Parkway Wednesday morning.

3 days ago

A driver suffered critical injuries after rear-ending a semi-truck on I-80 in Parleys Canyon late T...

Josh Ellis

Driver critically injured in crash with semitruck on I-80, troopers say

One person was critically injured while three others suffered injuries in a crash in Parleys Canyon late Tuesday night. 

3 days ago

I-15 in Spanish Fork. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic

UDOT hosts public meetings to discuss I-15 changes in Spanish Fork

UDOT is kicking off an environmental assessment to address the quickly growing city of Spanish Fork. 

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Highway 89 construction complete in no. Utah ahead of holiday weekend