Reports: BYU Legend, NFL Analyst Steve Young Laid Off By ESPN

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and NFL quarterback Steve Young has been laid off by ESPN amid a massive discharge of workers from the broadcasting company, according to multiple reports.

Young was reportedly part of ESPN’s layoffs that took place on Friday, June 30.

The former BYU great and Pro Football Hall of Fame member had worked as an NFL analyst at ESPN for more than two decades.

“He is among approximately 20 on-air personalities who are losing their jobs today, as Disney makes significant budget cuts at ESPN,” per NBC Sports.

ESPN statement on layoffs

ESPN released the following statement on the layoffs:

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead. This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

Fellow NFL broadcaster and member of the Monday Night Countdown crew Suzy Kolber was also let go.

About Steve Young

After a standout career at Greenwich High School in Connecticut, Young was a star quarterback at BYU from 1981-83. During his time with the Cougars, Young won the Davey O’Brien Award, Sammy Baugh Trophy, and was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

He finished his college career with 7,733 passing yards and 56 touchdowns with a 65.2 completion rate. He also ran the ball for 1,084 yards and 18 touchdowns.

During the 1984 USFL Draft, Young was selected with the No. 11 overall pick by the Los Angeles Express. He played for the Express until 1985. In 1985, Young moved to the NFL and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was with the Bucs until 1986. In 1987, the Buccaneers traded the former BYU star to the San Francisco 49ers.

After serving as Joe Montana’s backup, Young became the Niners’ starting quarterback and led the team to three Super Bowl championships before retiring in 1999. He finished his career with three Super Bowl rings, a Super Bowl MVP award, and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

