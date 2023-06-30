Third suspect arrested in SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A third person has been arrested in connection to a gang-related shooting that involved more than 10 people, six guns, and approximately 50 rounds being fired.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Christian Uriel Catemaxca-Trujillo, who is accused of being involved in a shooting that injured a 16-year-old.

According to a release from Salt Lake City Police Department, Catemaxca-Trujillo was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on three felony counts of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person and 11 felony counts of Discharge of a Firearm.

He is accused of involvement in a June 9, shooting at 3292 South Richmond Street.

When officers responded they found multiple parked cars damaged by gunfire. Later, while investigating the shooting, officers learned a 16-year-old had been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot that required emergency surgery.

Detectives determined the Richmond Street shooting involved rival gang members. Officers found approximately 50 shell casings at the scene and determined at least six firearms were used.

Two arrests were made in the shooting on June 24.

On Thursday, June 29, detectives located and arrested Catemaxca-Trujillo near 5400 South Redwood Road.

SLCPD SWAT team and detectives from the Violent Criminal Apprehension team secured Catemaxca-Trujillo’s residence near 4100 South Main Street and executed a court-authorized search warrant.

Detectives recovered a handgun and shotgun.

“Detectives continue to investigate the shooting on Richmond Street and believe there are people in our community with additional details about the case, including the identities of other suspects. Additional arrests and charges could result as the investigation continues,” the release stated.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-124114.