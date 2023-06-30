The latest on Utah wildfires
LOCAL NEWS

Third suspect arrested in SLC shooting

Jun 30, 2023, 2:03 PM

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A third person has been arrested in connection to a gang-related shooting that involved more than 10 people, six guns, and approximately 50 rounds being fired.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Christian Uriel Catemaxca-Trujillo, who is accused of being involved in a shooting that injured a 16-year-old.

According to a release from Salt Lake City Police Department, Catemaxca-Trujillo was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on three felony counts of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person and 11 felony counts of Discharge of a Firearm.

He is accused of involvement in a June 9, shooting at 3292 South Richmond Street.

When officers responded they found multiple parked cars damaged by gunfire. Later, while investigating the shooting, officers learned a 16-year-old had been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot that required emergency surgery.

Detectives determined the Richmond Street shooting involved rival gang members. Officers found approximately 50 shell casings at the scene and determined at least six firearms were used.

Two arrests were made in the shooting on June 24.

SLCPD arrests two men connected to June 9 shooting

On Thursday, June 29, detectives located and arrested Catemaxca-Trujillo near 5400 South Redwood Road.

SLCPD SWAT team and detectives from the Violent Criminal Apprehension team secured Catemaxca-Trujillo’s residence near 4100 South Main Street and executed a court-authorized search warrant.

Detectives recovered a handgun and shotgun.

“Detectives continue to investigate the shooting on Richmond Street and believe there are people in our community with additional details about the case, including the identities of other suspects. Additional arrests and charges could result as the investigation continues,” the release stated.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-124114.

Local News

A Salt Lake City Police Department sergeant speaks with a firefighter with the Sandy Fire Departmen...

Eliza Pace

'Violent past' criminal out of prison less than a month after a standoff with police

A man has been released from prison, less than one month after a standoff with SWAT and Salt Lake City's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

15 hours ago

Andrew Adams

Woman cautions other drivers after truck, trailer totaled on uneven section of road

A Utah couple said that their truck and trailer were totaled after simply driving over an uneven section of road — one of two similar crashes on the same day this week that has prompted the Utah Department of Transportation to take a closer look.

15 hours ago

Allison Baver #805 competes in the ladies 1,000 meter time trial during the U.S. Olympic Short Trac...

Emily Ashcraft

Federal jury convicts former Olympic speedskater of pandemic loan fraud in Utah

A federal jury found a former Olympic speedskater guilty of fraud Thursday, ruling that the Taylorsville woman gave false information to banks in order to receive a fraudulent $10 million small business loan.

15 hours ago

(UDOT)...

Karah Brackin

Highway 89 construction complete in no. Utah ahead of holiday weekend

The Utah Department of Transportation marked the completion of the U.S. Highway 89 project — which has been in the works for more than 20 years — with a celebration in Layton.

15 hours ago

Utah Congressional 2nd District candidate Celeste Maloy high-fives a supporter after securing the n...

Lindsay Aerts, KSLNewsradio

Is Celeste Maloy a registered voter if she was marked 'removable'?

Is Celeste Maloy a registered voter even though voter records show she was on the removable list of Utah's voter rolls when she filed to run for office?

15 hours ago

A small American flag is illuminated by fireworks on July 4, 2022. Dozens of Utah cities will celeb...

Jenny Carpenter, KSL.com

Here's where to watch fireworks in Utah this Fourth of July

Here's where you can see fireworks this 4th of July around the state.

15 hours ago

