60 in 60: #44 Utah’s Mycah Pittman (Wide Receiver)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #44 is Utah’s Mycah Pittman (WR).

Utah’s Mycah Pittman

Pittman is a senior wide receiver from Tampa, Florida.

Coming out of high school, Pittman was a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 85 prospect in the nation, No. 13 wide receiver, and No. 16 prospect in the state of California.

At Calabasas High School, Pittman recorded 177 receptions for 3,129 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Prior to his time as a Ute, Pittman played for Oregon and Florida State.

Pittman played in 22 games (12 starts) in three seasons at Oregon. He posted 38 receptions for 547 yards and two touchdowns as a Duck.

At Florida State in 2022, Pittman blossomed with 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns. He was named an honorable mention All-ACC specialist, Phil Steele’s third-team All-ACC punt returner, the Crenshaw Award recipient, and FSU’s Special Teams Newcomer of the Year.

Pittman’s father played in the NFL for over a decade and won a super bowl in 2003. His brother is currently in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

