Report: Jazz, Jordan Clarkson Discussing Contract Extension

Jun 30, 2023, 2:04 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are Jordan Clarkson are reportedly working on a three-year contract extension.

One day after Clarkson picked up his player option for the 2023-24 season with the Jazz, Marc Stein reported that the two sides were working on adding multiple years to the contract.

“Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz are in active discussions on a three-year contract extension, league sources say,” Stein tweeted. “Clarkson this week picked up his $14.3 million player option for next season with Utah rather than test free agency.”

How Much Can Jordan Clarkson Sign For?

Clarkson is owed $14.2 million next season, but the new collective bargaining agreement allows him to receive 140 percent of his previous salary in an extension where previously he could have earned only 120 percent.

That could allow the Jazz guard to sign a new deal with a starting salary as high as $19.8 million per season.

Clarkson was an integral piece in the Jazz starting lineup last season, averaging a career-high 20.2 points and 4.4 assists in 61 appearances.

The combo guard is the longest-tenured player on the Jazz roster, having been acquired by the organization in December of 2019 in exchange for former lottery pick Dante Exum.

Clarkson, 31, has earned over $88 million during his nine-year NBA career.

When Does NBA Free Agency Open?

NBA free agency will open on Friday at 6 pm EST.

The Jazz currently have roughly $122 million in salary committed for the 2023-24 season, $14 million below the $136 million salary cap.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

