How To Watch 2023 USFL Championship Game

Jun 30, 2023, 2:36 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 USFL Championship game is almost here and features an exciting matchup with multiple players with ties to the state of Utah.

Here’s how to watch this season’s USFL title game:

2023 USFL Championship Game

Who: Pittsburgh Maulers (4-6) vs. Birmingham Stallions (8-2)

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

When: Saturday, July 1 at 6 p.m. (MDT)

TV: KSL 5 TV

Local Players in USFL Championship Game

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions*

The former Utah defensive back recorded 29 tackles during the regular season. In the postseason, Allen has totaled two tackles and two interceptions.

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers

The former Utah quarterback threw for 1,414 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season. He also ran for 341 yards and three touchdowns. In the postseason, Williams has thrown for 203 yards and one touchdown.

Former BYU Cougars

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers

The former BYU defensive back helped the Maulers to a 4-6 record in the regular season and a Division Championship win over the Michigan Panthers in the postseason.

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

RELATED: Rebooted USFL Returning For Second Season In 2023

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

