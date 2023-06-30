The latest on Utah wildfires
Reports: Former Ute Kyle Kuzma Signs Deal With Washington Wizards

Jun 30, 2023, 4:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – According to ESPN sources, Former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma has agreed on a deal to return to the Washington Wizards.

The deal is reportedly worth $102 million over four years.

Kuzma returns to a Washington team that recently chose to enter a rebuild.

The Wizards traded its two best players, Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, to the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics in June.

Last season, Kuzma averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 64 games played.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Washington went 35-47 in 2022-23.

Kyle Kuzma Prior To Free Agency

Kuzma was acquired by the Wizards in August of 2021 in a five-team blockbuster trade centered around the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook.

The former Ute enjoyed the best two seasons of his career with the Wizards before opting out of his current deal. Kuzma averaged 19.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 130 starts in the nation’s capital.

In what is considered one of the weaker free agent classes in recent offseasons, Kuzma should garner significant interest from teams looking to add a high scoring forward to their roster.

According to Yahoo Sports Jake Fisher, both the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets have expressed interest in Kuzma.

Kuzma played for the Runnin’ Utes from 2014-17 before being selected by the Lakers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

The forward averaged 10.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists with the Utes in 96 appearances. Kuzma won an NBA title as a member of the Lakers in 2020 during the COVID-19-shortened season in Orlando.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

