Report: Former Jazzman Joe Ingles To Sign With Orlando Magic

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Joe Ingles is expected to sign with the Orlando Magic, according to TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

The NBA insider reported Ingles’ new deal less than an hour after free agency began on Friday, June 30.

“Free agent forward Joe Ingles is expected to reach an agreement with the Orlando Magic, league sources tell,” Haynes tweeted.

Ingles will head to Orlando after playing one season in Milwaukee.

Free agent forward Joe Ingles is expected to reach an agreement with the Orlando Magic, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2023

RELATED: Former Jazzman Ingles To Sign With Bucks

Prior to joining the Bucks last offseason, Ingles spent the first eight seasons of his NBA career as a member of the Jazz.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland