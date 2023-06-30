Former Jazzman Georges Niang Joins Donovan Mitchell With Cavs

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang is rejoining Donovan Mitchell with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shortly after free agency opened up on Friday evening, Niang agreed to join the Cavaliers.

“Free agent F George Niang has agreed on a three-year, $26 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN,” Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted. “Niang leaves Sixers for another Eastern contender.”

Niang spent the last two seasons in Philadelphia after leaving the Jazz in 2021, averaging 8.7 points and 2.5 rebounds for the 76ers on 40 percent three-point shooting.

Niang Rejoins Mitchell With Cavs

After beginning his career with the Indiana Pacers, Niang spent four seasons in Utah playing alongside Mitchell as a member of the Jazz.

In 206 appearances in Utah, Niang averaged 5.5 points and 1.9 rebounds and developed into one of the most consistent three-point shooters in the NBA.

The Cavaliers have been in need of extra shooting on the perimeter after being eliminated in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs by the lower-seeded New York Knicks.

Niang’s $8.7 million yearly average under his new deal is a significant upgrade from his previous contract.

The Iowa State product’s deal with the 76ers was worth $6.7 million over two seasons.

Before his new deal, Niang, 30, had earned just over $13 million during his NBA career.

The Cavaliers also agreed to a deal with free agent Caris LeVert for two years and $32 million, and are reportedly pursuing Miami Heat wing Max Strus.

