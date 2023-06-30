Reports: Former Ute Jakob Poeltl Resigns With Toronto Raptors

SALT LAKE CITY – According to ESPN sources, former University of Utah center Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a deal to return to the Toronto Raptors.

The deal is reportedly worth $80 million over four years.

ESPN Sources: Free agent C Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors. Poeltl is represented by Michael Tellem and Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball. Deal includes a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Poeltl was drafted by Toronto in 2016. After leaving the Raptors in 2018, he spent the next five seasons as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

Poeltl was traded from San Antonio back to Toronto last season.

In the 2022-23 season, Poeltl averaged 12.1 points and 9.1 rebounds on just under 63% from the field.

Last season, Poeltl had the best net differential on Toronto’s roster. The Raptors were 13.4 points worse when the former Ute wasn’t on the floor.

Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/3KoZKRQkmq — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 30, 2023

Poeltl’s new contract makes him the 10th highest-paid center in the league based on average salary.

Poeltl is returning to a Toronto team that was the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 41-41.

Poeltl played for the Runnin’ Utes from 2014-2016. In 47 games played at Utah, Poeltl averaged 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds.

20 PIECE for POELTL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rlsywddqv1 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 15, 2023

Poeltl was a semifinalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team, led the conference with a 68.1 shooting percentage from the field, and set a Utah freshman record 63 blocks in 2014-15.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

