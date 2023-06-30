The latest on Utah wildfires
CRIME

Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge

Jun 30, 2023, 5:21 PM

FILE - Francisco Oropeza, center, is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse by San Jacinto...

FILE - Francisco Oropeza, center, is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse by San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, second from right, after a hearing, May 18, 2023, in Coldspring, Texas. Oropeza, accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake, was indicted Friday, June 30, on a capital murder charge that could carry the death penalty. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — A man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake was indicted Friday on a capital murder charge that could carry the death penalty.

Prosecutors said they do not yet know whether they will seek the death penalty against Francisco Oropeza, 38, who is a Mexican national and had been deported multiple times in the years prior to the April attack outside Houston.

“I think it’s a little too early for us to make that call,” San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said.

Dillon said he expects Oropeza to plead not guilty during a court appearance in August. Anthony Osso, an attorney for Oropeza, did not say how his client intends to plead.

“We expected the capital indictment so there’s no surprise,” Osso said. “We have been contacted by many people in support of Mr. Oropeza’s character. He was extremely well regarded in this neighborhood and often helped others with all types of tasks around their homes. He was a go-to kind of guy for help.”

Police say Oropeza stormed into his neighbor’s house on April 28 after being asked by his neighbors to stop firing his AR-style rifle because a baby was trying to sleep. All five victims were from Honduras, including a 9-year-old boy.

The shooting happened in the rural town of Cleveland, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Houston. Police say Oropeza fled the neighborhood after the shooting, setting off a widening manhunt that came up empty for days despite more than 250 officers, drones and scent-tracking dogs searching and $80,000 in reward money being offered.

Oropeza was eventually arrested near Conroe, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the home where the shooting took place.

Oropeza’s domestic partner and one of his friends have also been charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

