BYU Football Unveils New Field Design To Kick Off Big 12 Era

PROVO, Utah – New league, new field design for BYU football.

To usher in the new era of being a Big 12 Conference member, BYU released the new field design at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It’s a pretty significant change.

BYU football field design in 2023

Starting in the 2023 season, BYU will have painted royal blue endzones. At midfield, there will be a painted in oval Y logo. Also on display is Big 12 logos.

BYU’s official social media channels put out a rendition of the field design, placing the Big 12 logos at the 25 and 15-yard lines. Both logos on the field this fall when BYU kicks off the home schedule against Sam Houston on September 2 will be at the 25-yard line.

The previous field design featured green endzones for the grass with the letters B-Y-U.

History of field designs at LES

Over the years, it has been rare for BYU to have painted endzone. It’s been less than 20 years for BYU to have a midfield logo.

In 2005, Bronco Mendenhall’s first year as head coach, they rolled out an oval Y at midfield for the first time. Then in 2010, they painted the endzone navy blue on senior day, BYU’s final home game as a Mountain West Conference program.

There have been other rare occasions with the endzone painted. 2011 BYU’s Senior Day against New Mexico State featured painted endzones. Then the following year, the endzones were black for a blackout game against No. 10 Oregon State.

The most recent game with endzones painted at LaVell Edwards Stadium was during the COVID year in 2020. The endzones for BYU’s Senior Day game against San Diego State were black and royal blue.

BYU has never had royal blue endzones on the field at LES.

The Cougars will continue to play on a natural grass surface in the Big 12 Conference. BYU is one of five programs in the Big 12 in 2023 that plays on a grass field.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

