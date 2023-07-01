NYC’s Times Square Featured BYU To Big 12 Countdown Clock

The latest on Utah wildfires
Jul 1, 2023, 12:53 AM

PROVO, Utah – Times Square in New York City got in on the BYU to the Big 12 fun.

On Friday night, as the clock approached midnight in the mountain timezone, there was a countdown in NYC ticking the seconds away towards BYU’s historic move into the Big 12 Conference.

BYU’s countdown billboard on Times Square was at 1525 Broadway next to an Old Navy retail store and Popeye’s restaurant. Times Square is one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations and a center of worldwide entertainment. It’s located in the Manhattan Borough of New York.

The countdown clock was shown during BYU’s Big 12 celebration at the Student Athlete Building on campus.

BYU officially joined the Big 12 Conference at the stroke of midnight on July 1. Joining BYU as newcomers in the Power Five league are UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston.

BYU’s first athletic competition in the Big 12 Conference will occur in August when women’s soccer takes the pitch. Then the BYU football program kicks off its inaugural 2023 season against Sam Houston on September 2.

On Saturday, BYU is holding a fan fest from 3-6 p.m. for fans to continue celebrating the Big 12 Conference move.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

