BYU Releases New Gameday Fan Shirt For Inaugural Big 12 Season
Jul 1, 2023, 2:50 AM
PROVO, Utah – Another sign that BYU football is around the corner is the release of the fan gameday shirt.
Every football season since 2007, BYU has put out an affordable shirt for fans to gear up for a given season. The 2023 edition celebrates BYU’s inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference, but it also features a new logo.
On the front of the 2023 gameday shirt is a Sailor Coug in football attire. The logo was created by BYU’s Design & Branding Assistant AD Dave Broberg.
#BYU‘s 2023 Gameday shirt features a new Sailor Coug logo. #Big12 #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/EYmAMxMLOq
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) July 1, 2023
On the back of the t-shirt reads, “Built For This,” in reference to joining the Big 12 Conference. Then below that is the 12-game schedule which features nine games against Big 12 competition, plus a road game at Arkansas in non-conference action.
The 2023 BYU gameday shirt is available at the BYU Store in adult, youth, and toddler sizes. All of the shirts, regardless of size, cost $12.99. That was the same price for last year’s gameday shirt that celebrated the “final tour” of Independence.
Along with new gameday shirts, BYU has also released inaugural Big 12 season pins and Big 12 mini pennant sets. The pin is $6.99 and the pennant sets are $14.99.
BYU Football Gameday T-Shirts Over the Years
2023 – Inaugural Big XII Season
2022 – Final Independent Tour
2021 – Loyal
2020 – Strong
2019 – BYU Football Gameday Collage
2018 – COUGS
2017 – Always Reppin’
2016 – Reppin’ The Y
2015 – Go Cougs
2014 – Rise
2013 – Loyal Strong And True
2012 – Every Day Is Gameday
2011 – Rise Up
2010 – We Are BYU Football
2009 – 25th anniversary of National Championship
2008 – The Quest for Perfection
2007 – Fully Invested
