BYU Releases New Gameday Fan Shirt For Inaugural Big 12 Season

PROVO, Utah – Another sign that BYU football is around the corner is the release of the fan gameday shirt.

Every football season since 2007, BYU has put out an affordable shirt for fans to gear up for a given season. The 2023 edition celebrates BYU’s inaugural season in the Big 12 Conference, but it also features a new logo.

On the front of the 2023 gameday shirt is a Sailor Coug in football attire. The logo was created by BYU’s Design & Branding Assistant AD Dave Broberg.

On the back of the t-shirt reads, “Built For This,” in reference to joining the Big 12 Conference. Then below that is the 12-game schedule which features nine games against Big 12 competition, plus a road game at Arkansas in non-conference action.

The 2023 BYU gameday shirt is available at the BYU Store in adult, youth, and toddler sizes. All of the shirts, regardless of size, cost $12.99. That was the same price for last year’s gameday shirt that celebrated the “final tour” of Independence.

Along with new gameday shirts, BYU has also released inaugural Big 12 season pins and Big 12 mini pennant sets. The pin is $6.99 and the pennant sets are $14.99.

BYU Football Gameday T-Shirts Over the Years

2023 – Inaugural Big XII Season

2022 – Final Independent Tour

2021 – Loyal

2020 – Strong

2019 – BYU Football Gameday Collage

2018 – COUGS

2017 – Always Reppin’

2016 – Reppin’ The Y

2015 – Go Cougs

2014 – Rise

2013 – Loyal Strong And True

2012 – Every Day Is Gameday

2011 – Rise Up

2010 – We Are BYU Football

2009 – 25th anniversary of National Championship

2008 – The Quest for Perfection

2007 – Fully Invested

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

