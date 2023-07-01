Big 12 Legacy Members Welcome BYU, Newcomers To Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – July 1, 2023, signaled a new era for the Big 12 Conference. The Power Five league officially welcomed BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston to the conference.

It’s the first time since 2012 that the Big 12 has added new members.

The “new four” have put together various welcome messages to their league peers on social media. On Saturday, many of the legacy programs in the league extended their greetings to the newcomers, including BYU.

Athletic competitions among the schools will begin in August, with women’s soccer kicking things off. After that, women’s volleyball will get under way and then football takes center stage nine Saturdays from today.

Big 12 institutions welcome the newcomers

Here is a recap of those posts.

Day 𝟭 for the new 𝟰. pic.twitter.com/wlQElVaqz9 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 1, 2023

Today, we officially welcome @BYU, @UCF, @uofcincy & @UHouston to the Big 12! A little about us as we get acquainted:

✝️ “Pro Ecclesia, Pro Texana”

📚 1 of 9 private R1 schools with P5 status

🏆 @BaylorMBB = 2021 National Champs

🐻 Yes, we have live bears on campus! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/cK5ezj11St — Baylor University (@Baylor) July 1, 2023

Welcome to the Big 12 Conference! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9sGqVYQ2yg — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) July 1, 2023

Welcome *officially* to the Big 12 – BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UNV5I9WT4E — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) July 1, 2023

Welcome to the Big 12 from your Horned Frog Fam!🐸

Here are a few facts about us:

💥150 years old (this year)

📈Top 100 university national

🏆Only school in history to make the CFP & CWS in the same athletics season

😵‍💫Yes, Hypnotoad really is our secret weapon! pic.twitter.com/LvXPD9pJsG — TCU (@TCU) July 1, 2023

