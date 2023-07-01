The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Utahns reporting multiple Pride flags stolen, with one burned

Jul 1, 2023, 11:40 AM | Updated: 4:37 pm

Brittany Tait's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LINDON, UTAHVandals dismantled part of 9-foot-dinosaur decoration that has dotted a Lindon neighborhood for the past five years.  

Homeowner, Sara Dye, said it wasn’t the dinosaur the suspects were going after.  

“My pride flag was gone.  The dinosaur was holding a pride flag, and that symbol of acceptance and the dinosaur’s arms were missing.  The rest of the broken dino had been dragged into the middle of the street,” Dye said.  “I was thinking to myself – it finally happened.”

Dye decorated the skeleton dinosaur for all occasions.  Denver, as neighbors fondly call the structure, has weathered the deep snow during Christmas, dressed as Cupid for Valentine’s Day, and even acted as a beacon of hope for a little boy named Rex who was fighting cancer, a few houses down.  And in June, Dye gave Denver a rainbow vibe. 

“I am very excited about pride,” Dye said. “It was a large part of my life that I couldn’t talk about when I was younger, and now living in a very Mormon neighborhood – we do try to be very respectful.”

After investigating, officers with the Lindon City Police Department found pieces of Denver and the pride flag near the Murdock Canal Trail.

“It’s still an open investigation. We have officers canvassing the area, near the canal, searching for evidence,” Lindon City Police Chief Mike Brower said.

The dinosaur used in homeowner, Sara Dye, outdoor decorations dressed in LGBTQ+ pride. (Courtesy: Sara Dye)

Dye, who identifies as queer has dealt with heavy circumstances this past month.  Dye’s sister disowned them.

“In my sister’s eyes being queer is the equivalent of being a drug addict or a murderer.  She is someone I have recently lost because she can’t take me being me,” Dye said.  “But my husband really lightened the mood when he told me that this is an opportunity to make a bigger and gayer dinosaur.”

On Wednesday, June 28, the day after Dye’s flag was stolen, the Reynolds Family received a rude awakening.  The Reynolds live about 10 minutes north of Dye’s home in Pleasant Grove.

“My wife and I were sleeping when we heard a giant snap,” Marc Reynolds said.  “Our doorbell camera captured a group approaching our pride flag with their T-shirts covering their faces and scrawny, I assume, teenage bodies.  They had a blow torch, and they burned holes in our flag.”

Marc’s wife, Jensen, went out to gather the flag that was still burning.  The surveillance video shows the attackers returning and throwing a firecracker at her from a moving grey SUV.  The firecracker burst about eight feet from her, on the sidewalk.

“Luckily she was not hurt.” Reynolds said. “We participate in the pride parades as allies.  We want to make sure we’re teaching our kids by our example.  We want them to grow up in a better world than we’re currently living.”

The flag was charred and had multiple holes. Pleasant Grove Police responded to a number of other vandalism calls, two others involving pride flags, just that night.

“Police arrived and said that it was their fourth call in 30 minutes. So, this seemed a little more organized than just a random incident,” Reynolds said.  “My three-year-old saw the burnt flag and asked why someone would do this.  It’s so sad and shocking.” 

The Reynolds took their frustration and hurt and turned it into helpfulness.  They started a fundraiser on Instagram for the Utah Pride Center with the hope of raising $500.  At last check, there was more than $1,200.

I know a lot of people have been hurt. It’s cool to see the community try to drown out the hate with their love,” Reynolds said.  “We felt scared and hurt to have someone light our flag on fire, but this is just a glimpse of what the LGBTQIA+ community has to deal with.”

This isn’t the first encounter for the Reynolds because they have displayed a pride flag.

“We were camping in the backyard with our children earlier this month, when a group started yelling expletives and anti-gay slurs over the fence.”

Since the vandalism, the Reynolds now have hand-drawn and colored pride flags taped on their windows.  

 “We have our makeshift flags up.  The neighbor kids sent those over the day after they heard what happened,” Reynolds said. 

“I know it’s just a flag – but it means a lot to a lot of people.  It shows understanding and empathy,” Dye added.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Nathanael "Nate" Reid Holzapfel appears on the "Shark Tank" TV show in 2013 to describe belts his c...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant admits to defrauding, inappropriately touching multiple women

A Utah County entrepreneur and former "Shark Tank" contestant admitted in 4th District Court to misleading multiple women to invest in his business and sexual battery.

21 hours ago

7-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run crash in southern Utah...

Cimaron Neugebauer

7-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run crash in southern Utah

7-year-old boy died Friday evening in a hit-and-run crash by a suspected intoxicated and distracted driver, according to Washington City Police.

2 days ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy

Roy man accused of shooting brother-in-law charged with murder

A Roy man has been arrested after police say he waited in a West Haven backyard until his brother-in-law came outside, then shot and killed him late Wednesday.

2 days ago

trooper talking to driver of a car he pulled over...

Katija Stjepovic and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Expect a law enforcement speed blitz through Fourth of July holiday

Law enforcement officers are on Utah roads this weekend in an effort to motivate drivers to stop driving so fast and furious.

2 days ago

FILE - Francisco Oropeza, center, is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse by San Jacinto...

Jake Bleiberg, Associated Press

Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge

A Texas grand jury has handed up a capital murder charge against a man accused of fatally shooting five neighbors in April outside Houston.

2 days ago

(Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Georgia police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet

Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of a 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utahns reporting multiple Pride flags stolen, with one burned