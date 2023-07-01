Motorcyclist killed in Spanish Fork crash

SPANISH FORK, UTAH — A 34-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by two vehicles on Saturday on U.S. 6.

The man was traveling in the area of 450 North on U.S. 6 when he made a quick lane change and clipped the rear end of a pickup truck, according to Spanish Fork Police Lt. Cory Slaymaker. The man then crossed into westbound lanes where we was struck by a vehicle which caused the motorcycle to strike another westbound vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said Slaymaker. Police are investigating the crash.

U.S. 6 was closed is closed in both directions from Center Street to Expressway Lane.

The identity of motorcyclist has not yet been released.