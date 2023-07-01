The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Reports: Damian Lillard Requests Trade From Blazers, Prefers Heat

Jul 1, 2023, 1:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State and current Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard requested a trade and prefers to land with the Miami Heat, according to multiple reports.

Damian Lillard requests trade from Trail Blazers

On Saturday, July 1, Lillard reportedly told the Blazers that he wanted to be moved. NBA free agency opened a day prior on June 30.

“Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted. “The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever.”

Lillard prefers Heat in trade

“ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne : Portland G Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Charania added to his reporting that Lillard let the Blazers know he wants to be traded to the Heat, the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Wojnarowski added the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers into the mix as teams interested in acquiring Lillard this offseason.

RELATED: What Would A Damian Lillard Trade Look Like?

“The Heat, Clippers and 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources tell ESPN,” the ESPN insider posted on Twitter. “The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets.”

RELATED STORIES

Last season, the Blazers had a record of 33-49. Portland has missed the NBA playoffs in each of the past two seasons. Lillard’s best playoff run with Portland came in the 2018-19 season when the Blazers reached the Western Conference Finals.

After owning the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Trail Blazers look to be in rebuild mode with young guards in Anfernee Simons and rookie Scoot Henderson.

About Damian Lillard

Before his time as a professional, Lillard was a standout player for the Weber State men’s basketball team. He left Weber State as the program’s second-leading scorer all-time.

Lillard played for the Wildcats from 2008-12.

He scored 1,934 points during his time as a Wildcat. His jersey was retired by the university in 2017.

Lillard was drafted by Portland with the 6th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

In 2022, Lillard was recognized as one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in history.

He’s played his entire professional career in Portland.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Arena Officially Rebranded To Delta Center

After the announcement was made months ago, the Utah Jazz Arena is officially rebranded as the Delta Center.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Legacy Members Welcome BYU, Newcomers To Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – July 1, 2023, signaled a new era for the Big 12 Conference. The Power Five league officially welcomed BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston to the conference. It’s the first time since 2012 that the Big 12 has added new members. RELATED: BYU Officially Joins Big 12 Conference The “new four” have put […]

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Releases New Gameday Fan Shirt For Inaugural Big 12 Season

The newest installment of BYU's gameday shirt has been revealed.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NYC’s Times Square Featured BYU To Big 12 Countdown Clock

BYU had a countdown clock within the iconic Times Square in New York City.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Athletics Officially Joins The Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 era has arrived for BYU athletics.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Unveils New Field Design To Kick Off Big 12 Era

BYU has a new field design at LaVell Edwards to usher in the Big 12 Conference era.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Reports: Damian Lillard Requests Trade From Blazers, Prefers Heat