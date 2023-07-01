Reports: Damian Lillard Requests Trade From Blazers, Prefers Heat

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State and current Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard requested a trade and prefers to land with the Miami Heat, according to multiple reports.

Damian Lillard requests trade from Trail Blazers

On Saturday, July 1, Lillard reportedly told the Blazers that he wanted to be moved. NBA free agency opened a day prior on June 30.

“Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted. “The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever.”

Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever. pic.twitter.com/nw8OIepAHz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Lillard prefers Heat in trade

“ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne : Portland G Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Charania added to his reporting that Lillard let the Blazers know he wants to be traded to the Heat, the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been informed that Damian Lillard wants a trade specifically to the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/CE2lJVcuod — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2023

Wojnarowski added the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers into the mix as teams interested in acquiring Lillard this offseason.

RELATED: What Would A Damian Lillard Trade Look Like?

“The Heat, Clippers and 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources tell ESPN,” the ESPN insider posted on Twitter. “The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets.”

The Heat, Clippers and 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources tell ESPN. The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets. https://t.co/5KM6EF4RRT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Last season, the Blazers had a record of 33-49. Portland has missed the NBA playoffs in each of the past two seasons. Lillard’s best playoff run with Portland came in the 2018-19 season when the Blazers reached the Western Conference Finals.

After owning the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Trail Blazers look to be in rebuild mode with young guards in Anfernee Simons and rookie Scoot Henderson.

About Damian Lillard

Before his time as a professional, Lillard was a standout player for the Weber State men’s basketball team. He left Weber State as the program’s second-leading scorer all-time.

Lillard played for the Wildcats from 2008-12.

He scored 1,934 points during his time as a Wildcat. His jersey was retired by the university in 2017.

.@wojespn has the latest on Damian Lillard’s trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/fK8BOVgolS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 1, 2023

Lillard was drafted by Portland with the 6th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

In 2022, Lillard was recognized as one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in history.

He’s played his entire professional career in Portland.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland