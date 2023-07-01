The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Arena Officially Rebranded To Delta Center

Jul 1, 2023, 2:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After the announcement was made months ago, the Utah Jazz Arena is officially rebranded as the Delta Center.

In the upcoming season, the Jazz will play in the Delta Center for the first time since 2006.

Before the 2023-24 NBA season, the Delta Center will be host to a few other events.

The Salt Lake City Summer League and UFC 291 will both take place in July.

RELATED: Delta Center, Salt Lake City To Host Third UFC Event In July

Utah Jazz Arena History

The arena was built in 1991 under the title Delta Center. The Jazz moved to the arena after spending the early years of the franchise in the Salt Palace.

Delta retained the naming rights until 2006 when EnergySolutions bid for the title.

RELATED: In Between Eras: Delta Center’s History As EnergySolutions, Vivint Arena

The arena was called EnergySolutions Arena from 2006-2015 when Utah-based home security company Vivint Smart Home bought the naming rights. Vivint was set to own the team’s naming rights through 2025.

Utah Jazz Arena Rebrand

In January, the Smith Entertainment Group announced that the Jazz home arena was reverting to the Delta Center title for the first time since 2006.

Though the arena name will be rebranded as the Delta Center beginning in July, Vivint will remain an integral partner for the Jazz. The tech giant announced it had extended its partnership with the Jazz through 2030.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

RELATED: Delta Center Name Recalls Top Utah Sports Memories

“The new agreement between Vivint and the Jazz, which will go into effect on July 1, 2023, contains a number of significant provisions, including Vivint retaining the rights to its acclaimed courtside suite as well as its current ticket packages throughout the arena,” the company announced in a release.

The arena’s naming rights will coincide with the 50th season of basketball for the Jazz.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Damian Lillard Requests Trade From Blazers, Prefers Heat

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard requested a trade and prefers to land with the Miami Heat, according to multiple reports.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Legacy Members Welcome BYU, Newcomers To Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – July 1, 2023, signaled a new era for the Big 12 Conference. The Power Five league officially welcomed BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston to the conference. It’s the first time since 2012 that the Big 12 has added new members. RELATED: BYU Officially Joins Big 12 Conference The “new four” have put […]

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Releases New Gameday Fan Shirt For Inaugural Big 12 Season

The newest installment of BYU's gameday shirt has been revealed.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NYC’s Times Square Featured BYU To Big 12 Countdown Clock

BYU had a countdown clock within the iconic Times Square in New York City.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Athletics Officially Joins The Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 era has arrived for BYU athletics.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Unveils New Field Design To Kick Off Big 12 Era

BYU has a new field design at LaVell Edwards to usher in the Big 12 Conference era.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utah Jazz Arena Officially Rebranded To Delta Center