Utah Jazz Arena Officially Rebranded To Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY – After the announcement was made months ago, the Utah Jazz Arena is officially rebranded as the Delta Center.

In the upcoming season, the Jazz will play in the Delta Center for the first time since 2006.

DELTA CENTER IS BACK pic.twitter.com/KPxawh7jao — Delta Center (@deltacenter) July 1, 2023

Before the 2023-24 NBA season, the Delta Center will be host to a few other events.

The Salt Lake City Summer League and UFC 291 will both take place in July.

RELATED: Delta Center, Salt Lake City To Host Third UFC Event In July

Catch these guys in action 🔜 SLC Summer League starts 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗬 at the @deltacenter ☀️ 𝙶𝙴𝚃 𝚃𝙸𝙲𝙺𝙴𝚃𝚂: https://t.co/n17y34edcn#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/SEKSDbKrFf — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 28, 2023

Utah Jazz Arena History

The arena was built in 1991 under the title Delta Center. The Jazz moved to the arena after spending the early years of the franchise in the Salt Palace.

Delta retained the naming rights until 2006 when EnergySolutions bid for the title.

RELATED: In Between Eras: Delta Center’s History As EnergySolutions, Vivint Arena

The arena was called EnergySolutions Arena from 2006-2015 when Utah-based home security company Vivint Smart Home bought the naming rights. Vivint was set to own the team’s naming rights through 2025.

Utah Jazz Arena Rebrand

In January, the Smith Entertainment Group announced that the Jazz home arena was reverting to the Delta Center title for the first time since 2006.

Though the arena name will be rebranded as the Delta Center beginning in July, Vivint will remain an integral partner for the Jazz. The tech giant announced it had extended its partnership with the Jazz through 2030.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

RELATED: Delta Center Name Recalls Top Utah Sports Memories

“The new agreement between Vivint and the Jazz, which will go into effect on July 1, 2023, contains a number of significant provisions, including Vivint retaining the rights to its acclaimed courtside suite as well as its current ticket packages throughout the arena,” the company announced in a release.

The arena’s naming rights will coincide with the 50th season of basketball for the Jazz.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.