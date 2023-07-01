The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Reports: Utah Jazz Trade Center Damian Jones To Cleveland Cavaliers

Jul 1, 2023, 3:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – According to ESPN sources, the Utah Jazz are trading center Damian Jones to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers will absorb Jones’ contract.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The move comes over a week after Jones opted into his player option.

RELATED: Damian Jones Picks Up Player Option With Utah Jazz

The Vanderbilt big man is set to make $2.58 million in the 2023-24 NBA season.

About Damian Jones

Jones was acquired by the Jazz at the February trade deadline along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Russell Westbrook, and a future first-round draft pick in the trade that sent Mike Conley to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jones averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 71 percent in 19 games with the Jazz.

Jones began his career with the Warriors and won two NBA titles in 2017 and 2018 before spending time in Atlanta, Sacramento, Phoenix, and LA (twice).

Prior to joining the Jazz, Jones had made 221 appearances in the NBA including 75 starts while averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah DB Helps Stallions Win Back-To-Back USFL Championships

Here is how the local players performed during the 2023 USFL Championship Game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Birmingham Stallions.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Former Jazzman Dante Exum Returns To NBA With Mavericks

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, former Jazz guard Dante Exum will return to the NBA as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Breaks Scoreless Draw In Stoppage Time

Real Salt Lake and Toronto had gone scoreless through 93 minutes before Anderson Julio gave RSL a lead just before the game's conclusion.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Anderson Julio Scores In Stoppage Time To Lift Real Salt Lake Over Toronto FC

RSL put up a strong 90-plus minute performance capped by a late Anderson Julio goal, giving the Sandy-based club a win over Toronto FC.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU AD Tom Holmoe Discusses What’s Next In Big 12 Era

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe addressed a variety of topics as the school celebrates its inclusion into the Big 12 Conference.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League

Here is how fans can watch, stream, or listen to the Salt Lake City Summer League, which takes place in the Delta Center on July 3, 5, and 6.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Reports: Utah Jazz Trade Center Damian Jones To Cleveland Cavaliers