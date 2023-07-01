Reports: Utah Jazz Trade Center Damian Jones To Cleveland Cavaliers

SALT LAKE CITY – According to ESPN sources, the Utah Jazz are trading center Damian Jones to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers will absorb Jones’ contract.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The move comes over a week after Jones opted into his player option.

The Vanderbilt big man is set to make $2.58 million in the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Cavaliers are simply absorbing Jones’ $2.6 million. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

About Damian Jones

Jones was acquired by the Jazz at the February trade deadline along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Russell Westbrook, and a future first-round draft pick in the trade that sent Mike Conley to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jones averaged 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 71 percent in 19 games with the Jazz.

now that’s called 𝚒𝚗𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚗𝚝 𝚒𝚖𝚙𝚊𝚌𝚝 😌 pic.twitter.com/IjhRHIPwEK — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 16, 2023

Jones began his career with the Warriors and won two NBA titles in 2017 and 2018 before spending time in Atlanta, Sacramento, Phoenix, and LA (twice).

Prior to joining the Jazz, Jones had made 221 appearances in the NBA including 75 starts while averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.

