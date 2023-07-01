The latest on Utah wildfires
Crash in Ogden leaves motorcyclist dead

Jul 1, 2023, 3:44 PM

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

OGDEN, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash early Saturday.

A motorcyclist was heading north on I-15 in Ogden when the motorcycle hit the center concrete barrier about 1:44 a.m. The crash caused the driver to be thrown from the motorcycle, over the median and onto the southbound travel lanes, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the motorcycle was then hit by multiple southbound vehicles, causing fatal injuries.

Both northbound and southbound traffic on I-15 were closed for hours while troopers investigated.

This story will be updated.

 

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

Crash in Ogden leaves motorcyclist dead