How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how fans can watch, stream, or listen to the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League.

The Salt Lake City Summer League will take place in the Delta Center on July 3, 5, and 6.

SLC Summer League is less than a week away! This is your chance to see future stars of the league take over the Delta Center before hitting the court this season. Don’t miss out, get your tickets today 👇 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 30, 2023

Watch, Stream Salt Lake City Summer League

All six SLC Summer League games will be broadcast live nationally on either NBA TV or ESPN2.

In addition to the national television broadcasts, all three Jazz games will air on KJZZ, which is accessible through local cable and satellite providers.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Arena Officially Rebranded To Delta Center

Listen To Salt Lake City Summer League

The Salt Lake City Summer League games will be broadcast live on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM).

Hey Jazz fans, catch the newest Jazzmen in action next week at Salt Lake City Summer League (@SLCSummerLeague)! Listen to the KSL Sports Zone for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets! More info below 👇https://t.co/P9oj0xokHx pic.twitter.com/IQqR6GlCRh — 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone (@KSLSportsZone) June 29, 2023

Tickets To Salt Lake City Summer League

Single-day tickets start at $16 and give fans access to both games played on that date. Tickets can be purchased online at SLCSummerLeague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, or by calling (801) 355-DUNK (3865).

Fans can arrive early and partake in pre-game festivities at Delta Center. Activities for all ages will be located on the concourse and outside the arena on the plaza during all three days of the event.

Utah Jazz News

Utah Jazz Schedule

The 2023-24 NBA season is set to start in October of 2023. Before then, the NBA Draft, Salt Lake City Summer League, and NBA Summer League will occupy the offseason. Utah’s first game in the 2022 season was on October 19 against the Denver Nuggets.

RELATED: Karl Malone’s ‘Dream Team’ Collection Sells For Over $5M At Auction

Utah Jazz Roster

The full roster can be found on the NBA website. KSL Sports is home to all things Utah Jazz, including trade rumors, roster updates, and other news.

Utah Jazz Tickets

Do you want to watch the Utah Jazz play in the Delta Center? You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NBA.

RELATED: Delta Center Returns To Downtown Salt Lake City, Signage Installed

Utah Jazz Standings

The Utah Jazz finished as the 12th seed in the Western Conference in 2022 with a record of 37-45. The NBA keeps track of yearly standings on its website.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.