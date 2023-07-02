St. George tortoise habitat burnt in brush fire

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A small brush fire damaged a tortoise habitat in southern Utah Saturday evening.

St George Fire Battalion Chief Darren Imlay told KSL TV the fire was near Red Hills and Skyline Drive at approximately 6 p.m.

Imlay said fire crews quickly extinguished the one-acre fire and prevented the flames from spreading.

He said no structures were threatened, but the fire damaged a nearby desert tortoise habitat. No tortoises were hurt in the fire.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.