UTAH WILDFIRES
St. George tortoise habitat burnt in brush fire
Jul 1, 2023, 7:58 PM
(Courtesy: McKenna Kay Barwick)
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A small brush fire damaged a tortoise habitat in southern Utah Saturday evening.
St George Fire Battalion Chief Darren Imlay told KSL TV the fire was near Red Hills and Skyline Drive at approximately 6 p.m.
Imlay said fire crews quickly extinguished the one-acre fire and prevented the flames from spreading.
He said no structures were threatened, but the fire damaged a nearby desert tortoise habitat. No tortoises were hurt in the fire.
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.