Anderson Julio Scores In Stoppage Time To Lift Real Salt Lake Over Toronto FC

Jul 1, 2023, 7:33 PM

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake put up a strong 90-plus minute performance capped by a late Anderson Julio goal, giving the Sandy-based club a win over Toronto FC.

Toronto FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Toronto hosted RSL at BMO Field in Ontario on Saturday, July 1.

RSL beat Toronto, 1-0, and picked up three points with a big victory north of the border.

During the opening 45 minutes of action, Real Salt Lake controlled possession for 52 percent of the first half. In addition to controlling the ball, RSL had multiple chances in the final third of the field. Real Salt Lake outshot Toronto in the opening half, 7-4. However, both teams had one shot on goal in the half. RSL had four corner kicks in the first 45 minutes compared to only two for Toronto FC. RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath had a strong start to the match with a pair of saves inside the box.

After the break, the second half felt similar to the opening minutes of the contest. Both teams had excellent opportunities and put pressure on the defenses down the stretch.

However, Julio gave the match the moment it craved as the game entered its final minutes. During stoppage time, the forward buried a shot into the back of the net with his right foot. The strike gave Real Salt Lake the 1-0 victory.

Julio entered the match having recorded two goals on 24 shots during his first 16 appearances this season.

Up Next for Real Salt Lake

With the result, RSL moved to a record of 8-6-7 this season.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is at home against Orlando City SC on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

