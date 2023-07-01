The latest on Utah wildfires
Anderson Julio Breaks Scoreless Draw In Stoppage Time

Jul 1, 2023

TORONTO – Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC had gone scoreless through the first 93 minutes before Anderson Julio gave RSL a lead just before the game’s conclusion.

The goal was Julio’s second of the season.

His first came on April 8 against Charlotte FC.

RELATED: Barrage Of Goals Help Real Salt Lake Take Lead Over Charlotte FC

The match at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario had been all defense in regulation. However, the stats show that Real Salt Lake may have held an advantage.

RSL had 20 shots (7 on goal) to Toronto’s 12 shots (2 on goal). Real Salt Lake also had 9 corner kicks to Tornto’s two and led in time of possession.

Real Salt Lake Sign Colombian International Nelson Palacio

Real Salt Lake has announced the signing of Nelson Palacio following weeks of speculation surrounding the Colombian International’s future.

Palacio, 22, joins Real Salt Lake following a career at Atlético Nacional that began in 2007 when he was six. Palacio has since graduated from the Nacional youth academy and has played an integral role in the heart of the midfield for one of Colombia’s most prominent soccer clubs. 

He is a fierce competitor who is not afraid to go in for a challenge and will provide incredible reassurance to a Real Salt Lake midfield that has struggled defending throughout the 2023 season. 

In 2020, Atlético Nacional sent Palacio out on loan where he spent a season with second-division side Valledupar. During that loan spell, Palacio managed to 34 appearances, anchoring the midfield. Upon return, Palacio quickly asserted himself as one of the finest young midfielders in all of Colombia.

Palacio and Atlético Nacional went on to secure the Copa Colombia, Categoria Primera A, and Superliga Colombiana trophies. Despite his age, Palacio has already endured a lot of success on the soccer pitch. 

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

