Anderson Julio Breaks Scoreless Draw In Stoppage Time

TORONTO – Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC had gone scoreless through the first 93 minutes before Anderson Julio gave RSL a lead just before the game’s conclusion.

The goal was Julio’s second of the season.

Anderson Julio breaks through in the 93rd minute for @realsaltlake! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/PqRoDoD7PM — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 2, 2023

His first came on April 8 against Charlotte FC.

The match at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario had been all defense in regulation. However, the stats show that Real Salt Lake may have held an advantage.

RSL had 20 shots (7 on goal) to Toronto’s 12 shots (2 on goal). Real Salt Lake also had 9 corner kicks to Tornto’s two and led in time of possession.

